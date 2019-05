PREPS

BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

CLASS 6A

At Hoglund Stadium, Lawrence

Thursday's quarterfinals

Campus 5, Derby 1

Mill Valley 5, Olathe Northwest 0

Free State 2, Olathe East 0

Washburn Rural 5, Blue Valley Northwest 2

Friday's semifinals

Campus (21-2) vs. Mill Valley (15-5), 10 a.m.

Free State (20-3) vs. Washburn Rural (18-5), 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Eck Stadium, Wichita

Thursday's quarterfinals

Aquinas 6, Great Bend 2

St. James Academy 8, Pittsburg 6

Carroll 2, Salina South 1 (8 innings)

Seaman 1, Arkansas City 0

Friday's semifinals

Aquinas (20-3) vs. St. James (13-9), 11 a.m.

Carroll (22-0) vs. Seaman (18-5), 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Dean Evans Stadium, Salina

Thursday's quarterfinals

Fort Scott 3, KC Piper 1

Buhler 9, Chanute 0

Mulvane 7, Wichita Trinity 0

Nickerson (3: 16-2) vs. Tonganoxie (6: 12-9), 5:45 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

Fort Scott (22-1) vs. Buhler (20-3), 11 a.m.

Mulvane (10-11) vs. Nickerson-Tonganoxie winner, 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia

Thursday's quarterfinals

Rock Creek 3, Burlington 0

Wellsville 12, Cheney 1 (5 innings)

Minneapolis 14, Hugoton 1 (5 innings)

Sabetha 6, Baxter Springs 5

Friday's semifinals

Rock Creek (21-3) vs. Wellsville (18-4), 11 a.m.

Minneapolis (20-3) vs. Sabetha (19-3), 1:15 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.

Third place, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 2-1A

At Great Bend Sports Complex

Thursday's quarterfinals

Elkhart 4, Wichita Independent 1

Humboldt 5, Olathe Heritage Christian 4 (10 innings)

Marion 5, KC Christian 2

Sedgwick (3: 15-2) vs. Rossville (6: 14-8), late

Friday's semifinals

Elkhart (20-0) vs. Humboldt (21-3), 11 a.m.

Marion (19-1) vs. Sedgwick-Rossville winner, 1:15 p.m.

Third place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 5:45 p.m.

RODEO

Beef Empire Days PRCA Rodeo

Day 1

Results not complete at time of press

Barrel racing

1. Tyra Kane, Weatherford, Texas 18.34 seconds; 2. Emily Hamrick, Anacoco, La. 18.70; 3. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 18.85; 4. Jamie Chaffin, Burwell, Neb. 18.88.

Steer wrestling

1. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 4.2 seconds; 2. Aaron Vosler, Cheyenne, Wyo. 4.4; 3. Ryan Swayze, Freedom, Okla. 4.6; 4. Denell Henderson, Damascus, Ark. 4.8.

Tie-down roping

1. Royce Lynch, Canyon, Texas 9.3; 2. Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla. 98; 3. Blake Ash, Aurora, Mo. and Hadley DeShazo, Ash Flat, Ar. 9.9 each

Team roping

1. Ryon Boatright, Mulhall ,Okla./CaseyMcCleskey, Hedley, Texas 7.4 seconds; 2. Brice Boatright, Weatherford, Okla./Chad Mathes, Lawson, Mo.7.7; 3. Kellan Johnson, Casper, Wyo./Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo. 10.1; 4. Cole Morgan, Ada, Okla./Derrick Jantzen, Ames, Okla. 10.8.

Bull riding

1. Denton Fugate, Niangua, Mo. 81 points on Korkow Rodeo’s The Iceman; 2. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 76.5; 3. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 75.

Breakaway Roping

1. Megan Hendricks, Lakin, Kan. 4.17 seconds; 2. Shelley Meier, Garden City, Kan., 5.87; 3. Taylor Jacobson, Goodwell, Okla. 5.94; 4. Sierra Fearno, Goodwell, Okla. 8.23.

GIRLS SOCCER

STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6A

At Wichita South High School

Friday's semifinals

Washburn Rural (17-2-0) vs. Olathe Northwest (13-4-2), 5 p.m.

Blue Valley West (15-3-1) vs. Manhattan (14-3-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday's finals

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Emporia High School

Friday's semifinals

Carroll (18-1-0) vs. Aquinas (11-7-1), 5 p.m.

St. James Academy (13-6-0) vs. Valley Center (17-1-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday's finals

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4-1A

At Hummer Sports Park, Topeka

Friday's semifinals

Louisburg (16-3-0) vs. Hayden (13-4-2), 5 p.m.

Buhler (15-4-0) vs. Miege (11-7-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday's finals

Third place, noon

Championship, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT RESULTS

CLASS 6A

Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence

Thursday's quarterfinals

Washburn Rural 3, Blue Valley 0

Derby 9, Topeka High 1

Free State 6, Olathe Northwest 0

Olathe North 2, Mill Valley 0

Friday's semifinals

Washburn Rural (22-0) vs. Derby (19-2), 10 a.m.

Free State (21-2) vs. Olathe North (18-5), 1 p.m.

Third place, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Maize High School

Thursday's quarterfinals

Shawnee Heights 10, Lansing 0 (6 innings)

Maize South 7, Blue Valley Southwest 6

Carroll 5, Emporia 0

Goddard (3: 15-3) vs. Wichita Northwest (6: 17-5), 5 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

Shawnee Heights (20-1) vs. Maize South (19-4), 11 a.m.

Carroll (21-2) vs. Goddard-Wichita Northwest winner, 1 p.m.

Third place, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Bill Burke Complex, Salina

Thursday's quarterfinals

Andale-Garden Plain 10, Louisburg 0

Eudora (4: 15-5) vs. Rose Hill (5: 16-6), late

Augusta 1, Anderson County 0

Clay Center (3: 19-1) vs. Paola (6: 16-6), late

Thurday's semifinals

Andale-Garden Plain (22-1) vs. Eudora-Rose Hill winner, late

Augusta (22-1) vs. Clay Center-Paola winner, late

Friday's finals

Third place, 11 a.m.

Championship, 11 a.m.

CLASS 3A

At Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia

Thursday's quarterfinals

Frontenac 6, Cheney 0

St. Marys 6, Kingman-Norwich 1

Holton 10, Colby 0 (5 innings)

Silver Lake 9, Beloit 3

Friday's semifinals

Frontenac (18-6) vs. St. Marys (20-3), 11 a.m.

Holton (20-2) vs. Silver Lake (20-4), 1 p.m.

Third place, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

CLASS 2-1A

At Green Sports Complex, Pratt

Thursday's quarterfinals

Colgan 17, Sacred Heart 0 (3 innings)

Jayhawk-Linn (4: 19-2) vs. Bluestem (5: 15-4), 7 p.m.

Oskaloosa 10, Burlingame 2 (5 innings)

Spearville (3: 19-2) vs. Hutchinson Trinity (6: 15-7), 7 p.m.

Friday's semifinals

Colgan (22-2) vs. Jayhawk-Linn-Bluestem winner, 11 a.m.

Oskaloosa (22-2) vs. Spearville-Hutchinson Trinity winner, 11 a.m.

Third place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2 p.m.