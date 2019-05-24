Garden City Community College is searching for a new women’s basketball coach.

Former head coach Charinee Mitchell was announced as one of two new assistant coaches at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, on Thursday.

Attempts to reach GCCC’s interim athletic director Colin Lamb on Friday were unsuccessful. The college had not announced that Mitchell had left her position as of Friday.

Incoming athletic director Greg McVey does not begin his tenure at GCCC until Monday.

Mitchell had coached previously at Cisco College in Texas, and played in the same conference as Lamar in college.

An attempt to reach Mitchell for comment on Friday also went unreturned.

In Mitchell’s two seasons at the helm of the Broncbusters, Garden City went 34-29, finishing in a tie for sixth of 14 teams in the combined KJCCC in 2018, and tied for fifth in the eight-team KJCCC West in 2019.

Under Mitchell, the Busters had four players named to the All-KJCCC second team and had two honorable mentions. They went 1-2 in the Region VI postseason tournament.