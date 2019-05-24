As has been the norm this week, weather outpaced the state on the first day of state track Friday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

After a two-hour morning delay, action got going at 10 a.m., before another delay stopped competitors a little more than two hours later. KSHSAA was forced to push back the re-start time several times due to weather — without ever resuming action — all the remaining events were finally postponed to 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

The only running events completed were the 3,200-meter run in both boys and girls in the 1A, 2A and 3A classes, and the only field events were the Class 3A boys triple jump and girls discus. The Class 2A boys shot put and pole vault and the girls high jump, and the Class 1A boys high jump the girls long jump and javelin.

None of the larger three classes completed events, and the Garden City High School track teams never stepped foot on the field or track on Friday, leaving them to potentially try to complete an entire state track meet in one day on Saturday.

“I just told the (athletes) to control the things they can control," GCHS coach Brian Hill said. "They can’t control the weather or the heat they’re running in — the only thing they can control is how they perform in their event.”

All of Saturday’s running events will be timed finals, with re-seeding of heats by regional times. All events will be using a rolling schedule.

But with so much to still complete, the track meet may have to be finished on Sunday.

"I know the state track meet has never run into Sunday, but it still has to be an option," KSHSAA track and field administrator Mark Lentz said, according to The Wichita Eagle. "It's a possibility, but we sure hope not for obvious reasons.

"We will rush through and do our best for everyone's sake to try to complete this by Saturday."

Area highlights

Telegram area schools had the best turnout in the Class 2A boys pole vault, placing three in the top eight, led by Wichita County’s Tristen Porter’s third-place mark of 12 feet, 6 inches. Stanton County’s Treyton Gerard took sixth (11-06.00) and Syracuse’s Kolbey Brummett took seventh (11-06.00).

The only other state placer from the area on the boys’ side was Greeley County’s Fabel Yanez in the 3,200, taking fifth with a time of 10 minutes, 30.37 seconds.

On the girls side, Scott City’s Clare Hawkins and South Gray’s Shade Torres had the best finish of any area athlete during the weather-shortened Friday. Hawkins took second in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run in 12:00.24, just 4 seconds behind champion Lara Murdock (Colby), and Torres silvered in the 1A javelin with a mark of 137-11 — less than 3 feet short of Centralia’s Madison Lueger (140-02).

In 2A, Stanton County’s Peyton Peterson was seventh in the 3,200 in 12:38.30.

Tough break

Scott City’s Jack Thomas was pulling away from the field in the Class 3A 3,200-meter run, before appearing to sustain an injury and falling well behind and finishing in 12th (10:34.16).

