JR. COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Central District Tournament
At Eck Stadium, Wichita
Double-elimination
Wednesday
Gm1—Butler 6, Barton 3
Gm2—Cowley 8, Cloud County 0
Gm3—Hutchinson 15, Fort Scott 2
Gm4—Colby 12, Johnson County 11 (10 inn.)
Thursday’s games
Gm5—Cloud County 15, Butler 1 (6 inn.)
Gm6—Johnson County 9, Fort Scott 8
Gm7—Cowley 10, Barton 2
Gm8—Colby 12, Hutchinson 8
Friday’s Games
Gm9—Barton 8, Johnson County 3
Gm10—Hutchinson 14, Cloud County 12
Gm11—Cowley 10, Colby 1 (7)
Gm12—Hutchinson 9, Barton winner 8
Saturday’s Games
Gm13—Hutchinson 8, Colby 4
Gm14(Championship)—Cowley 14, Hutchinson 1
PREPS
BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS
BASEBALL
CLASS 6A
At Hoglund Stadium, Lawrence
Thursday
Campus (1: 20-2) vs. Derby (8: 11-9), 11 a.m.
Olathe Northwest (4: 17-5) vs. Mill Valley (5: 14-5), 1:15 p.m.
Free State (2: 19-3) vs. Olathe East (7: 15-7), 3:30 p.m.
Washburn Rural (3: 17-5) vs. Blue Valley Northwest (6: 16-6), 5:45 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m./1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m; Championship, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Eck Stadium, Wichita
Thursday
Aquinas (2: 19-3) vs. Great Bend (7: 10-10), 11 a.m.
Pittsburg (3: 17-4) vs. St. James Academy (6: 12-9), 1:15 p.m.
Carroll (1: 21-0) vs. Salina South (8: 10-10), 3:30 p.m.
Seaman 94: 17-5) vs. Arkansas City (5: 13-8), 5:45 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m./1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m; Championship, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Dean Evans Stadium, Salina
Thursday
Fort Scott (1: 21-1) vs. KC Piper (8: 8-12), 11 a.m.
Buhler (4: 19-3) vs. Chanute (5: 13-7), 1:15 p.m.
Wichita Trinity (2: 18-1) vs. Mulvane (7: 9-11), 3:30 p.m.
Nickerson (3: 16-2) vs. Tonganoxie (6: 12-9), 5:45 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m./1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m; Championship, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Soden's Grove, Emporia
Thursday
Rock Creek (1: 20-3) vs. Burlington (8: 7-12), 11 a.m.
Cheney (4: 19-4) vs. Wellsville (5: 17-4), 1:15 p.m.
Minneapolis (2: 19-3) vs. Hugoton (7: 14-8), 3:30 p.m.
Sabetha (3: 18-3) vs. Baxter Springs (6: 17-5), 5:45 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m./1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m; Championship, 5:45 p.m.
CLASS 2-1A
At Great Bend Sports Complex
Thursday
Elkhart (1: 19-0) vs. Wichita Independent (8: 13-10), 11 a.m.
Humboldt (4: 20-3) vs. Olathe Heritage Christian (5: 13-6), 1:15 p.m.
Marion (2: 18-1) vs. KC Christian (7; 14-8), 3:30 p.m.
Sedgwick (3: 15-2) vs. Rossville (6: 14-8), 5:45 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m./1:15 p.m.; Third place, 3:30 p.m; Championship, 5:45 p.m.
SOFTBALL
CLASS 6A
Rock Chalk Park, Lawrence
Thursday
Washburn Rural (1: 21-0) vs. Blue Valley (8: 16-6), 11 a.m.
Derby (4: 18-2) vs. Topeka High (5: 16-3), 1 p.m.
Free State (2: 20-2) vs. Olathe Northwest (7: 17-5), 3 p.m.
Mill Valley (3: 20-2) vs. Olathe North (6: 17-5), 5 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals 11 a.m./1 p.m.; Third place, 3 p.m.; Championship, 5 p.m.
CLASS 5A
At Maize High School
Thursday
Shawnee Heights (1: 19-1) vs. Lansing (8: 14-7), 11 a.m.
Blue Valley Southwest (4: 18-4) vs. Maize South (5: 18-4), 1 p.m.
Carroll (2: 20-2) vs. Emporia (7: 15-6), 3 p.m.
Goddard (3: 15-3) vs. Wichita Northwest (6: 17-5), 5 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals 11 a.m./1 p.m.; Third place, 3 p.m.; Championship, 5 p.m.
CLASS 4A
At Bill Burke Complex, Salina
Thursday
Andale-Garden Plain (1: 21-1) vs. Louisburg (8: 8-14), 5 p.m.
Eudora (4: 15-5) vs. Rose Hill (5: 16-6), 7 p.m.
Augusta (2: 21-1) vs. Anderson County (7: 12-7), 5 p.m.
Clay Center (3: 19-1) vs. Paola (6: 16-6), 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m.; Championship, 2 p.m.; Third place, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
At Trusler Sports Complex, Emporia
Thursday
Cheney (1: 22-1) vs. Frontenac (8: 17-6), 5 p.m.
Kingman-Norwich (4: 20-3) vs. St. Marys (5: 19-3), 7 p.m.
Holton (2: 19-2) vs. Colby (7: 17-4), 5 p.m.
Beloit (3: 17-2) vs. Silver Lake (6: 19-4), 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m.; Championship, 2 p.m.; Third place, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2-1A
At Green Sports Complex, Pratt
Thursday
Colgan (1: 21-2) vs. Sacred Heart (8: 13-8), 5 p.m.
Jayhawk-Linn (4: 19-2) vs. Bluestem (5: 15-4), 7 p.m.
Oskaloosa (2: 21-2) vs. Burlingame (7: 12-7), 5 p.m.
Spearville (3: 19-2) vs. Hutchinson Trinity (6: 15-7), 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 11 a.m.; Championship, 2 p.m.; Third place, 1 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Class 6A
Wichita
Boys
Team Results
1. Garden City 110, 2. Dodge City 82, 3. Haysville-Campus 68.5, 4. Wichita South 60.5, 5. Liberal 56, 6. Wichita West 55, 7. Hutchinson 53, 8. Derby 41, 9. Wichita Southeast 32.
Garden City Individual Qualifiers
400m — 1. Hubbard 52.00; 3. Garcia 52.93.
800m — 2. Contreras 2:02.84.
1,600m — 1. Ayala 4:48.48; 2. Bustillos 4:49.42.
3,200m — 3. Bustillos 10:29.02.
4x400m Relay — 1. GCHS 3:26.36.
4x800m Relay — 1. GCHS 8:25.75.
Shot Put — 4. Elliott 46-11.00.
Discus — 2. Nuzum 144-08.
Pole Vault — 1. Depaz 12-09.00; 2. Janas 12-03.00.
Triple Jump — 4. Springston 40-10.50.
Girls
Team Results
1. Hutchinson 135.5, 2. Dodge City 109.5, 3. Derby 90.5, 4. Garden City 90, 5. Liberal 37, 6. Wichita South 33, 7. Wichita Southeast 29.5, 8. Haysville-Campus 21, 9. Wichita West 11.
Garden City Individual Qualifiers
100m Hurdles — 2. Savolt 15.73.
300m Hurdles — 1. Savolt 48.43.
4x400m Relay — 2. GCHS 4:21.39.
4x800m Relay — 1. GCHS 10:44.00.
High Jump — 2. Calzonetti 5-00.00.
Pole Vault — 3. Jagles 8-09.00; 3. Bridges 8-09.00.
Long Jump — 2. Savolt 17-00.50.
Triple Jump — 2. Savolt 36-09.00; 4. Roth 35-02.75.
Class 4A regional
At Towanda-Circle
Friday
At Towanda
Girls
Team Results
1. Andale, 178; 2. Towanda-Circle, 97; 3. Augusta, 78; 4. Pratt, 59; 5. Wichita-Trinity, 58; 6. Wellington, 34; 7. Clearwater, 23; 8. Ulysses, 18; 9. El Dorado, 3.
Individual area qualifiers
1600m run: 4. Ornelas, ULY, 5:49.04.
3200m run: 4. Ornelas, ULY, 13:56.70.
High Jump: 4.Oglevie, ULY, J4-10.00.
Boys
Team Results
1. Andale, 161; 2. Wellington, 85; 3. Augusta, 76; 4. Clearwater, 56; 5. Ulysses, 42; 6. Pratt, 41; 7. El Dorado, 37; 8. Towanda-Circle, 27; 9. Wichita-Trinity, 26.
Individual area qualifiers
100m run: 4. Soto, ULY, 11.31.
200m dash: Hudson, ULY, 22.47.
400m run: 1. Hudson, ULY, 50.51.
Triple Jump: 4. Ochoa, ULY, 40-11.00.
Pole Vault: 4. Mendoza, ULY, 13-06.00.
Class 3A Regional
Thursday
At Scott City
Boys
Teams
1. Scott City, 164; 2. Beloit, 100; 3. Colby, 53.5; 4. Hays-TMP, 50; 5. Hoisington, 28; 6. Larned, 26; 7. Norton, 25.5; 8. Cimarron, 24; 9. Minneapolis, 19; 10. Hugoton, 18; 11. Southwestern Heights, 14; 12. Holcomb, 12.5; 13. Russell, 8; 14. Goodland, 8; 15. Phillipsburg and Concordia, 5.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Ridenour, Cimarron, 10.90; 2. Whitmer, Russell, 11.15; 3. Stapp, Colby, 11.16; 4. Packard, SWH, 11.18.
200m dash — 1. Winderlin, Scott City, 23.141; Lang, TMP, 23.144; 3. Tarango, Scott City, 23.18; 4. Stapp, Colby, 23.43.
400m dash — 1. Lang, TMP, 51.81; 2. Wren, Scott City, 52.02; 3. Winderlin, Scott City, 52.17; 4. McQueen, Beloit, 52.46.
800m run — 1. Wren, Scott City, 2:01.48; 2. Metcalf, Colby, 2:03.11; 3. Hayes, Scott City, 2:03.14; 4. Eckert, Hugoton, 2:03.32.
1600m run — 1. Thomas, Scott City, 4:38.72; 2. Hall, Norton, 4:45.93; 3. Lothman, Larned, 4:47.04; 4. Weber, TMP, 4:51.26.
3200m run — 1. Thomas, Scott City, 10:00.94; 2. Eric Frances, Scott City, 10:40.27; 3. Hall, Norton, 10:45.03; 4. Weber, TMP, 10:56.44.
110m hurdles — 1. M. Faurot, Scott City, 14.64; 2. Palen, Beloit, 15.41; 3. Shanks, Minneapolis, 15.68; 4 Herrick, Phillipsburg, 15.71.
300m hurdles — 1. Meier, Beloit, 40.96; 2. Madrid, Colby, 41.75; 3. Beloit, 42.16; 4. Ashton Burrows, Hugoton, 42.27.
4x100m relay — 1. Scott City, 43.67; 2. Cimarron, 43.88; 3. Hoisington, 44.41; 4. Colby, 44.54.
4x400m relay — 1. Scott City, 3:26.21; 2. Colby, 3:27.22; 3. TMP, 3:31.99; 4. Beloit, 3:32.22.
4x800m relay — 1. Scott City, 8:30.96; 2. Hugoton, 8:33.33; 3. TMP, 8:35.96; 4. Hoisington, 8:38.48.
High jump — 1. Mayers, TMP, 6-00; 2. Ausherman, Minneapolis, 6-00; 3. M. Faurot, Scott City, 5-10; 4. Ruder, Norton, 5-10.
Long jump — 1. Robinson, Hoisington, 22-00.5; 2. Zephyn Mason, Holcomb, 21-10.5; 3. Skelton, Larned, 21-07; 4. Marshall, Cimarron, 21-07.
Triple jump — 1. Skelton, Larned, 43-03; 2. Palen, Beloit, 42-03; 3. Robinson, Hoisington, 42-02.5; 4. Gray, Beloit, 41-10.
Pole vault — 1. M. Faurot, Scott City, 15-00; 2. L. Faurot, Scott City, 14-06; 3. Yager, Scott City, 14-00; 4. Packard, SWH, 13-06.
Discus — 1. Johnson, Beloit, 160-02; 2. Sherwood, Scott City, 154-04; 3. Chandler, Beloit, 142-07; 4. Champlin, Concordia, 41-04.
Shot put — 1. Chandler, Beloit, 53-02.25; Kurth, Colby, 50-00.5; 3. Johnson, Beloit, 49-09; 4. Sherwood, Scott City, 47-08.25.
Javelin — 1. Walker, Beloit, 168-05; 2. Vulgamore, Scott City, 162-09; 3. Mason, Beloit, 159-09; 4. Slaven, Colby, 159-04.
Girls
Team
1. Norton, 79; 2. Phillipsburg, 78; 3. Hays-TMP, 72; 4. Scott City, 58; 5. Beloit, 53; 6. Colby, 47; 7. Hoisington, 43; 8. Minneapolis, 34; 9. Cimarron, 32; 10. Concordia, 20; 11. Russell, 18; 12. Holcomb and Larned, 9; 14. Goodland, Southwestern Heights and Hugoton, 2.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Beach, Phillipsburg, 12.38; 2. Braun, Norton, 12.56; 3. Engelbert, Norton, 12.70; 4. Shupe, Minneapolis, 12.73.
200m dash — 1. Englebert, Norton, 26.93; 2. Braun, Norton, 27.00; 3. Beach, Phillipsburg, 27.07; 4. Schemper, Phillipsburg, 27.10.
400m dash — 1. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 1:00.38; 2. Wahlmeier, Concordia, 1:01.01; 3. Weathers, Scott City, 1:01.39; 4. Holstein, Scott City, 1:01.80.
800m run — 1. Cl. Bartlett, Cimarron; 2:25.50; 2. Riedl, TMP, 2:27.17; 3. Kats, Norton, 2:27.22; 4. Ayala, Scott City, 2:27.33.
1600m run — 1. Murdock, Colby, 5:39.84; 2. Bucks, Beloit, 5:40.04; 3. Kay’s, Norton, 5:40.27; 4. Hawkins, Scott City, 5:42.39.
3200m run — 1. Murdock, Colby, 12:32.11; 2. Bucks, Beloit, 12:36.87; 3. Metcalf, Colby, 12:37.21; 4. Hawkins, Scott City, 12:37.83.
100m hurdles — 1. Colson, Hoisington, 16.03; 2. Sanders, Hoisington, 16.41; 3. Rietbrock, Minneapolis, 16.72; 4. Foss, Colby, 16.84.
300m hurdles — 1. Sanders, Hoisington, 49.18; 2. Mihm, Beloit, 49.22; 3. McCormick, Scott City, 49.23; 4. Rietbrock, Minneapolis, 49.54.
4x100m relay — 1. Phillipsburg, 50.50; 2. Norton, 50.89; 3. Minneapolis, 50.91; 4. Concordia, 51.35.
4x400m relay — 1. Scott City, 4:09.55; 2. Minneapolis, 4:11.88; 3. TMP, 4:12.30; 4. Phillipsburg, 4:13.08.
4x800m relay — 1. Colby, 10:05.48; 2. TMP, 10:11.08; 3. Scott City, 10:12.29; 4. Cimarron, 10:14.32.
High jump — 1. Rome, TMP, 5-02; 2. Yost, TMP 5-00; 3. Leiker, Larned, 5-00; 4. Schlautman, TMP, 4-10.
Long jump — 1. Nichol, Russell, 17-08.5; 2. Braun, Norton, 17-00.5; 3. Wilson, Cimarron, 16-09.75; 4. Wolf, TMP, 16-06.75.
Triple jump — 1. Wilson, Cimarron, 37-10.5; 2. Nichol, Russell, 36-00.5; 3. Rueschhoff, TMP, 35-06.75; 4. Jacobs, Phillipsburg, 35-06.
Pole vault — 1. Schmidt, 11-00; 2. Spangler, Beloit, 10-00; 3. Vulgamore, Scott City, 10-00; 4. Hewitt, Beloit, 9-06.
Discus — 1. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 118-11; 2. Prochaska, Beloit, 108-10; 3. Drohman, Scott City, 105-09; 4. Johnson, Beloit, 101-05.
Shot put — 1. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 42-02.5; 2. Wasinger, TMP, 36-04.5; 3. DuBois, Norton, 36-01.75; 4. Johnson, Beloit, 35-11.25.
Javelin — 1. McEwen, Norton, 128-06; 2. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 127-03; 3. Ruda, Holcomb, 114-07; 4. Nelson, Minneapolis, 113-07.
Class 2A
Boys
Team Scores
1. Stanton County, 76; 2. Hutchinson-Trinity, 67.5; 3. Garden Plain, 66; 4. Meade, 63; 5. Conway Springs, 42.5; 6. Wichita County, 42; 7. Sterling, 40; 8. Lakin, 36; 9. Ness City, 30; 10. Syracuse, 29; 11. Elkhart, 16; 12. Medicine Lodge, 14; 12. Pratt-Skyline; 14. Sedgwick, 11; 15. Wichita-Independent, 9; 16. Sublette, 2.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Rupp, Ness City, 11.10; 2. Whisennand, Elkhart, 11.13; 3. Manga, Hutch-Trinity, 11.19; 4. Anderson, Sterling, 11.28.
200m dash — 1. Aleman, Stanton Co., 24.18; 2. Manga, Hutch-Trinity, 24.50; 3. Rupp, 24.55; 4. Whalen, Wichita Co., 24.60.
400m dash — 1. Bridgewater, Hutch-Trinity, 53.66; 2. Miller, Hutch-Trinity, 54.09; 3. Wright, Lakin, 54.44; 4. Conard, Wichita Co., 54.94.
800m run — 1. Thompson, Meade, 2:05.07; 2. Dutton, Sterling, 2:08.32; 3. Carrasco, Stanton Co., 2:08.68; 4. Haynes, Meade, 2:09.09.
1600m run — 1. Thompson, Meade, 5:08.25; 2. Dutton, Sterling, 5:09.04; 3. Barrera, Stanton Co., 5:10.63; 4. Harris, Sedgwick, 5:11.66.
3200m run — 1. Thompson, Meade, 11:34.57 2. Dutton, Sterling, 11:35.17; 3. Gianacola, Syracuse; 11:39.21; 4. Wallace, Pratt-Skyline, 11:42.24.
110 hurdles — 1. Whalen, Wichita Co., 15.20; 2. Bugner, Garden Plain, 15.63; 3. Rockers, Garden Plain, 16.19; 4. Stapleton, Meade, 16.53.
300m hurdles — 1. Whalen, Wichita Co., 41.96; 2. Stapleton, Meade, 42.74; 3. Bugner, Garden Plain, 42.80; 4. Hart, Syracuse, 42.92.
4x100m relay — 1. Lakin, 44.91; 2. Conway Springs, 45.00; 3. Elkhart, 45.52; 4. Pratt-Skyline, 45.76.
4x400m relay — 1. Hutch-Trinity, 3:36.64; 2. Stanton Co., 3:38.13; 3. Lakin, 3:40.73; 4. Wichita Co., 3:43.11.
4x800m relay — 1. Stanton Co., 9:03.28; 2. Lakin, 9:03.30; 3. Sedgwick, 9:07.50; 4. Hutch-Trinity, 9:10.22.
High jump — 1. Wilson, Sterling, 6-8; 2. Shewey, Meade, 6-6; 3. Wright, Conway Springs, 6-4; 4. Hammersmith, Hutch-Trinity, 6-4.
Long jump — 1. Puyear, Stanton Co., 21-11.25; 2. Mercer, Conway Springs, 21-04; 3. Hammeke, Hutch-Trinity, 20-04.25; 4. Liebst, Medicine Lodge, 19-10.75.
Triple jump — 1. Liebst, Medicine Lodge, 43-07.25; 2. Puyear, Stanton Co., 43-5.25; 3. Hawkins, Syracuse, 43-3.25; 4. Wright, Conway Springs, 42-5.5.
Pole vault — 1. Porter, Wichita Co., 12-6; 2. Haynes, Meade, 12-6; 3. Gerard, Stanton Co., 11-6; 4. Brummett, Syracuse, 11-0.
Discus — 1. Dreiling, Garden Plain, 147-06; 2. Aleman, Stanton Co., 143-00; 3. Patino, Wichita-Independent, 142-02; 4. Rex, Garden Plain, 140-02.
Shot put — 1. Byers, Garden Plain, 49-08; 2. Becker, Conway Springs, 40-03.5; 3. Cordova, Garden Plain, 45-06.75; 4. Haukap, Garden Plain, 49-08.
Javelin — 1. Pfannnstiel, Ness City, 155-08; 2. Rex, Garden Plain, 154-05; 3. Koester, Conway Springs, 152-08; 4. Hart, Syracuse, 151-07.
Girls
Team Scores
1. Garden Plain, 119.25; 2. Sterling, 79.25; 3. Ness City, 54; 4. Sedgwick, 53; 5. Meade, 43.5; 6. Sublette, 38.25; 7. Conway Springs, 31; 8. Pratt-Skyline, 28; 8. Medicine Lodge, 28; 10. Stanton County, 20; 11. Hutchinson-Trinity, 19; 12. Elkhart, 14; 13. Syracuse, 9.75; 14. Wichita-Independent, 8; 15. Lakin, 7; 16. Wichita County, 6.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Greeson, Sublette, 12.27; 2. Hammond, Garden Plain, 12.29; 3. Thompson, Sedgwick, 12.41; 4. Riley, Syracuse, 12.61.
200m dash — 1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 27.59; 2. Greeson, Sublette, 28.19; 3. Johnson, Elkhart, 8.86; 4. Hammond, Garden Plain, 28.91.
400m dash — 1. N. Puetz, Garden Plain, 1:04.34; 2. Rogers, Sedgwick, 1:04.57; 3. A. Puetz, Garden Plain; 4. Hammond, Garden Plain, 1:05.55.
800m run — 1. Lange, Conway Springs, 2:42.05; 2. Guzman, Ness City, 2:47.03; 3. Garcia, Hutch-Trinity, 2:47.54; 4. Tucker, Stanton Co., 2:50.04.
1600m run — 1. Peterson, Stanton Co., 6:05.46; 2. Roberts, Pratt-Skyline, 6:11.61; 3. Stoppel, Sublette, 6:13.09; 4. Smith, Garden Plain, 6:13.39.
3200m run — 1. Ha. Roberts, Pratt-Skyline, 13:56.19; 2. He. Roberts, Pratt-Skyline, 13:58.04; 3. Peterson, Stanton Co., 13:59.21; 4. Atwill, Sedgwick, 14:01.95.
100m hurdles — 1. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 15.66; 2. Catlin, Garden Plain, 15.77; 3. Bachman, 16.47; 4. Morris, Sterling, 16.60.
300m hurdles — 1. Catlin, Garden Plain, 48.58; 2. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 50.15; 3. Morris, Sterling, 50.27; 4. Rudzik, Meade, 50.74.
4x100m relay — 1. Garden Plain, 51.38; 2. Sterling, 52.42; 3. Meade, 53.19; 4. Ness City, 53.41.
4x400m relay — 1. Garden Plain, 4:20.31; 2. Meade, 4:20.40; 3. Ness City, 4:33.99; 4. Hutch-Trinity, 4:35.35.
4x800m relay — 1. Meade, 11:11.90; 2. Ness City, 11:17.67; 3. Sterling, 11:21.33; 4. Hutch-Trinity, 11:32.64.
High jump — 1. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 5-2; 2. Morris, Sterling, 5-2; 3. Smith, Garden Plain, 5-0; 4. Hammersmith, Hutch-Trinity, 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Rowland, Sterling, 17-0; 2. Greeson, Sublette, 16-6.5; 3. Broken, Sterling, 16-0; 4. Madden, Sterling, 15-10.
Triple jump — 1. Rowland, Sterling, 35-04.5; 2. Smith, Garden Plain, 34-02.25; 3. Boeken, Sterling, 33-08; 4. Curry, Conway Springs, 32-10.5.
Pole vault — 1. Gorges, Garden Plain, 9-6; 2. Parker, Elkhart, 9-0; 3. Madden, Sterling, 9-0; 4. Bloedorn, WC, 9-0.
Discus — 1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 125-01; 2. Wagner, Wichita-Independent, 121-02; 3. Becker, Garden Plain, 109-04; 4. Puetz, Garden Plain, 109-00.
Shot put — 1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 40-6; 2. Epperson, Ness City, 38-8.25; 3. Pretzeling, Garden Plain, 37-8.25; 4. Martinez, Sublette, 37-6.
Javelin — 1. Epperson, Ness City, 131-08; 2. Lange, Conway Springs, 125-01; 3. Starr, Ness City, 107-07; 4. Fisher, Conway Springs, 107-01.
Class 1A
At Hill City
Thursday
Girls
Team Results
1. Wallace County, 74; 2. Rawlins County, 57; 3. Rexford-Golden Plains, 56;4. Kensington-Thunder Ridge, 48; 5. Almena-Northern Vly, 42; 5. Osborne, 42; 7. Hill City, 29.5; 8. Wilson, 26; 9. Grainfield-Wheatland, 23; 10. Natoma, 22; 11. Quinter, 20;11. Victoria, 20; 13. Dighton, 19; 14. Weskan, 15; 15. Claflin-Central Plains, 11; 16. St. Francis, 8; 16. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 8; 18. Winona-Triplains 6; 18. Cheylin, 6; 18. Stockton, 6; 18. Chase, 6; 22. Greeley County, 5; 23. Otis-Bison, 4.5; 24. Logan, 2; 24. Palco, 2.
Individual area qualifiers
1600m run: 3. Cramer, DIG, 6:05.19.
3200m run: 4. Crotinger, GC, 14:04.34.
Boys
Team Results
1. Almena-Northern Vly, 88; 2. Osborne, 75;3. St. Francis, 68; 4. Hill City, 54; 5. Wallace County, 38; 6. La Crosse, 31; 7. Brewster, 26; 8. Kensington-Thunder Ridge, 24; 9. Sylvan-Lucas Unified, 20; 10. Dighton, 19; 11. Weskan, 16; 11. Quinter, 16; 13. Cheylin, 14; 14. Otis-Bison, 13; 15. Winona-Triplains, 11; 16. Greeley County, 10; 16. Rexford-Golden Plains, 10; 18. Logan, 9; 19. Claflin-Central Plains, 7; 20. Grainfield-Wheatland, 6; 21. Victoria, 2; 22. Ransom-Western Plains, 1.
Individual area qualifiers
3200m run: 2. Yanez, GC, 10:43.84.
4X800m Relay: 4. Dighton, 9:04.03.
Long Jump: Rowe, DIG, 20-08.00.
At Greensburg-Kiowa County
Thursday
Girls
Team Results
1. Kiowa County, 123; 2 Kinsley, 44; 3. Rolla, 39; 4. South Gray, 35; 5. Hutch-Central Christian, 30; 5. Ingalls, 30; 7. St. John, 27; 8. Norwich, 24; 8. Bucklin, 24; 10. Pretty Prairie, 23; 11. Satanta, 22; 12. Hodgeman County, 21; 12. Rozel-Pawnee Heights, 21; 14. Ashland, 20; 15. Spearville, 18; 16. Coldwater-So Cntrl, 16; 17. Minneola, 11; 18. South Barbe, 10; 19. Macksville, 9; 20. Attica, 6; 21. Deerfield, 2; 21. Cunningham, 2; 23. Stafford, 1.
Individual area qualifiers
100m dash: 3. Jackson, SAT, 12.67; 4. Croft, SG, 13.00.
200m dash: 3. Jackson, SAT, 26.71.
400m run: 2. Jackson, SAT, 1:00.88.
3200m run: 2. Bailey, ING, 13:35.44; 4. Granados, SG, 13:50.57.
100m hurdles: 2. Hart, ROL, 15.40; 4. Ast, ING, 15.70.
300m hurdles: 2. Ast, ING, 48.54.
4X800m relay: 4. South Gray, 11:18.09.
Discus: 4. Peters, SG, 103-11.
Javelin: 1. Torres, SG, 131-05; 3. Nagle, SG, 117-00.
High Jump: 1. Hart, ROL, 5-04.00; 2. Beach, ING, 5-02.00.
Long Jump: Hart, ROL, 18-03.00.
Triple Jump: Hart, ROL, 36-01.00.
Boys
Team Results
1. Hutch-Central Christian, 48; 2. St. John, 42; 3. Pretty Prairie, 34; 3. Kiowa County, 34; 3. Coldwater-So Cntrl, 34; 6. Bucklin, 31; 7. South Barber, 29; 8. Hodgeman County, 27; 8. South Gray, 27; 8. Macksville, 27; 11. Kinsley, 26; 12. Moscow, 23; 12. Fowler, 23; 14. Satanta, 21; 14. Rozel-Pawnee Heights, 21; 16. Argonia, 20; 17. Spearville,19; 18. Ashland, 18; 19. Ingalls, 15; 20 Norwich, 12; 20. Attica, 12; 22. Stafford, 8; 23. Rolla, 5; 24. Cunningham, 2;
Individual area results
100m dash: 3. Salas, SAT, 11.30; 4. Langley, ROL, 11.38.
3200m run: 4. Puerto, SAT, 11:31.60.
110m hurdles: 1. Davis, ING, 15.57; 2. Salamans, SG, 15.60.
4X100m relay: 4. South Gray, 46.16.
Discus: 1. Granillo, MOS, 160-02.
Javelin: 4. Jantz, SG, 148-05.50.
High Jump: 4. Gillen, ING, 5-10.00.
Long Jump: 1. Salas, SAT, 22-08.25; 4. Granillo, MOS, 20-10.00.
Triple Jump: 2. Granillo, MOS, 41-11.50.
Pole Vault: 3. Deges, SG, 12-00.00.