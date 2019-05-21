Garden City High School's blazing start to the Class 6A state golf tournament on Monday never happened. Sion Audrain's 2-under start through six holes to take the individual lead? Non-existent.

The Buffaloes' team lead? Gone.

The Class 6A state tournament at Newton's Sand Creek Station Golf Course was set to be resumed Wednesday, after a suspension of play Monday. However, with rain continuing through Tuesday, KSHSAA canceled those plans Tuesday. The other state golf tournaments were also affected Tuesday.

After having five of the seven state tourneys postponed after play started Monday (Class 5A and Sand Greens were postponed last weekend), a handful were to have resumed play on Tuesday. But overnight rains that persisted into Tuesday morning and early afternoon made that impossible.

The Class 4A tournament at Winfield's Quail Ridge Golf Course and 1A tournament at Salina Municipal Golf Course were to have resumed play on Tuesday. Instead, both were postponed with the 1A tournament now to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 4A tournament has been rescheduled for May 28. That's the same rescheduled date as well for the Class 6A tournament at Newton's Sand Creek Station and the 2A tournament at Hesston Golf Park, both of which were to have resumed play on Wednesday. All three tournaments will start anew with their original tee times starting at 8 a.m. for 6A and 4A and 9 a.m. at 2A.

The result is Audrain's lead is wiped out, and the team was tied for the lead when play was postponed Monday, and that's also gone. The Buffaloes will have to start the round over.

“I think we're more disappointed than anything, because I feel like our kids toughed it out and were mentally tough when it was bad weather, so for them to re-start it ... is tough," GCHS head coach Trent Specht said."I understand where they’re coming from, but it’s tough when you’re tied for first or in the lead. I was proud of how our guys handled the weather and the setup. We were playing pretty dang well.”

The Class 5A tournament at Dodge City's Mariah Hills Golf Course and the 3A tournament at Emporia Municipal Golf Course are to still be played Wednesday as scheduled. Wednesday's Sand Greens state tournament at LaCrosse Country Club, however, also has been rescheduled for May 28.

"Obviously, we have been faced with and continue to face some unprecedented levels of rainfall across our seven locations for state golf," KSHSAA assistant executive director Jeremy Holaday said. "When you factor in school travel, safety and course conditions it becomes difficult to pinpoint an exact date and time that we can complete a championship. For the majority of our locations we certainly felt Monday was our best option to get the round complete, but lightning came earlier than expected which caused us to suspend, in some cases over an hour and a half before rain even began.

"We'll continue to look at forecasts and course conditions at all our sites to determine the best outcome."

Specht said he just wants his team to stay positive.

“Overall, I'm just still proud of them," Specht said. "We talked to them today and we just told them, you proved it once and now you’ve got to go out there and prove it again.”

So far, the state baseball and softball tournaments scheduled to begin Thursday at various sites around the state are to be played as scheduled with two minor changes.

The Class 3A softball tournament at Emporia's Trusler Sports Complex has been moved to the turf field and will now start at 1 p.m with top-seeded Cheney taking on Frontenac. The St. Marys-Kingman-Norwich game is now at 3 p.m., with the other two games being played at their regularly scheduled time.

The 3A baseball tournament at Emporia has been moved from Soden's Grove to Trusler Sports Complex. All game times remain the same.