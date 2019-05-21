AREA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

PARKER MEATS, BURLINGTON | BASEBALL JUNIOR

HIS PERFORMANCE: Meats helped lead sixth-seeded Burlington to a Class 3A regional title last week. Meats went 10 for 13 in regional play (.769) and hit for the cycle against Fredonia in an 11-0 quarterfinal victory. Meats also threw a two-hit shutout against the Yellowjackets, striking out 11. Meats drove in seven in the three games, including two in a 3-for-4 performance in the title game against Prairie View.

COACH'S COMMENT: "Parker was in the zone for sure both at the plate and on the mound," Burlington coach Charlie Whitworth said. "He is really seeing the ball well right now and has that natural swing you don't see all the time. His control was great on the mound and he kept things low and worked in off-speed when needed. Parker has had a phenomenal year and look forward to having him back for one more."

TOP 10: OTHER CANDIDATES

ETHAN BASLER, TONGANOXIE BASEBALL: Basler helped the Chieftains knock off defending 4A champion Iola in the regional championship game, belting a home run in the 8-5 win over the Mustangs. In two regional games, Basler went 4 for 7 with four runs and three RBI.

TOBY BECKER, ROCK CREEK BASEBALL: Becker was s driving force in the Mustangs qualifying for state for the fourth straight year. He threw a two-hit shutout in a semifinal win over Hesston, also going 3 for 3 with two RBI. In the 9-5 win over Riley County in the title game, Becker was 2 for 4 with a double and run scored and stood out defensively. He also had three perfect innings pitching in the quarterfinal win over Smoky Valley.

BAILEY FLEWELLING, HOLTON SOFTBALL: Flewelling went 5 for 10 and drove in five runs in leading the Wildcats back to the state tournament. Flewelling tripled and drove in two in the championship game against Jefferson West and also tripled in the semifinals against Pleasant Ridge.

JOSEPH GRUBER, SABETHA BASEBALL: Gruber went 5 for 9 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI in leading the Bluejays back to the Class 3A state tournament. Gruber also scored seven runs and had a pitching win in the regional, which included a title-game win over previously unbeaten Maur Hill.

JOSIE HARRISON, ST. MARYS SOFTBALL: Harrison had a pair of three-hit games and picked up a pair of pitching victories in leading the Bears back to the state tournament. Harrison went 3 for 3 in the quarterfinals against Hiawatha and then 3 for 4 with 2 RBI in the title game against Rock Creek. She threw a one-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts in the semifinals against Marysville and had three hitless innings with seven strikeouts against Hiawatha.

MORGAN HARVEY, ROYAL VALLEY TRACK: Harvey had a hand in two school records at the Panters' 3A regional meet. She teamed with Mary Broxterman, Kenzie Hegemann and Kenzie Ogden to win the 400 relay in a school-record time of 50.95 seconds. She also won the triple jump and tied the school record with a leap of 36 feet, 10.5 inches.

MARK HUDDLESTUN, SANTA FE TRAIL TRACK: Coming back from two fractured vertebrae that forced him to wear a neck brace to start the school year, Huddlestun won the 300 hurdles at the Chargers' regional meet. He also helped the 400 relay break the school record and set four personal bests overall at regionals in helping the Chargers to the team title.

SHANE QUINLAN, PERRY-LECOMPTON TRACK: Quinlan won four golds at the Kaws' Class 3A regional. One of the top 200 runners in the state, Quinlan won the event and also took the 400 title, while leading the Kaws' 400 and 1,600 relays to victories.

GENTRY SCHEVE, EMPORIA GOLF: Scheve led the Spartans to a Class 5A regional title last Monday, shooting an even-par 71 to take individual medalist honors by three strokes. Scheve was the Centennial League runner-up and is a two-time state placer.

DAELYN WINTERS, BURLINGAME SOFTBALL/TRACK: Winters helped the Bearcat softball team earn the first state-tournament berth in program history, going 6 for 11 at the plate in regional play with a home run, triple, two doubles and six RBI. She also qualified for the state track meet in the high jump and on the Bearcats' 3,200 relay that broke a school record set in 1988 with a 23-second personal best 10:33.23, qualifying for state after going in as the NO. 7 seed in the event.