GCHS’s Tull takes ninth

The best Garden City High School’s Emma Tull could do on Saturday was finish ninth in the Class 6A state 100-yard breaststroke finals.

So Tull did the best she could, taking that spot with a time of 1 minute, 9.23 seconds in Saturday’s B final. Tull had finished ninth in Friday’s preliminaries, securing a spot in Saturday’s finals — the first Buffalo to swim on Day 2 of the state meet since 2002.

But ninth also relegated her to the B final, which determines ninth through 16th places. Tull won that race. Based on time, however, Tull had the seventh-best time of either race Saturday.

Enns takes gold at NJCAAs

Garden City Community College’s David Enns set his personal record javelin throw on Saturday, clearing 206 feet, 9 inches to win the NJCAA men’s title at Ross Black Track in Hobbs, N.M. The mark was nearly 10 feet longer than Barton’s Kevin Nedrick’s second-place mark of 197-00.

Teammate Elijah Murrison took fifth in the javelin for the Broncbusters, recording a mark of 190-05. Those two medal finishes racked up 14 points for the men, resulting in the Busters taking 20th as a team.

Rodriguez second at NJCAAs

GCCC’s and Deerfield graduate Sheridan Rodriguez cleared 5 feet, 4¼ inches in the women’s high jump over the weekend, tying for second with three others behind Central Arizona’s Regina Yeboah’s mark of 5-06.

Teammate Kaylee Line also cleared 5-4.25, but tied for sixth on jumps.

Also, GCCC’s 4x100-meter relay team of Arhianna Franklin, Meosha Erving, Lillie Burnett and Sheridan Rodriguez took sixth with a finish of 47.46 seconds.

As a team, the Busters scored 11.25 points and finished 18th.