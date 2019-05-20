All of Monday’s state golf tournaments were affected by rainy weather. The Class 6A state tournament in Newton was suspended, and play will resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

At the time play was stopped at the Sand Creek Station Golf Course, Garden City High School’s Sion Audrain was atop the player leaderboard by one stroke. Through six holes, he was 2-under. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes, as a team, were tied for first with two other teams at 107.

For the other classes, Class 5A at Dodge City’s Mariah Hills Golf Course was postponed to an 11 a.m. shotgun start Wednesday.

Class 4A’s tournament at Winfield’s Quail Ridge Golf Course also was suspended Monday and will resume at noon Tuesday.

At Class 3A, at Emporia Municipal Golf Course, tee times were moved to a 9 a.m. shotgun start Monday. Class 2A also was suspended, and play will resume at 11.am. Wednesday at the Hesston Golf Park.

Class 1A’s tournament at Salina Municipal Golf Course was suspended and set to resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Class 6A

Following Audrain for the Buffs is Mason Shaddix, who is 1-under and tied for second through six holes. Cayden Cundiff is 5-over through nine holes, Theo Juhl 5-over through six and Reid Richmeier is 7-over through 8.

Class 4A

Ulysses’ Austin Perez is 2-over through three holes and Devin Walker is 12-over through nine. Both players are competing as individuals.

Class 3A

Scott City’s Kale Wheeler leads area golfers, sitting 6-over through nine holes. Teammate Jackson Lewis is 7-over through nine. Cimarron’s Matthew Mowry is also 7-over through nine, and teammate Joshua Weishapl is 11-over through 11 holes.

All four players are competing as individuals.

Class 2A

The Syracuse Bulldogs are sitting in ninth through five holes at 126. They’re led by Austin Plunkett at 5-over through eight. Ryan Thompson is also 5-over but through five holes. Mason Cole is 7-over through six, Brayden Wilson is 12-over through six and Jaden Grilliot is 16-over through five.

Also playing as individuals from the area is Sublette’s Jaren Giesick, who is 4-over through four, and Stanton County’s Fernando Muro is six-over through six and Trevor Trujillo is 13-over through six.

Class 1A

South Gray’s Eli Bullinger is sitting atop the leaderboard at even par through five holes, holding a one-stroke lead.

Teammate Clifton Miller is six-over through six, Stone Torres is 10-over through six, Ethan Reed is 11-over through five and Ander Briscoe is 14-over through four. As a team, South Gray is sitting in 11th through four holes with a team score of 108.

Of other area schools, Greeley County’s Jose Chavez is 2-over through four.