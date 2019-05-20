JR. COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Central District Tournament
At Eck Stadium, Wichita
Double-elimination
Wednesday
Gm1—Butler 6, Barton 3
Gm2—Cowley 8, Cloud County 0
Gm3—Hutchinson 15, Fort Scott 2
Gm4—Colby 12, Johnson County 11 (10 inn.)
Thursday’s games
Gm5—Cloud County 15, Butler 1 (6 inn.)
Gm6—Johnson County 9, Fort Scott 8
Gm7—Cowley 10, Barton 2
Gm8—Colby 12, Hutchinson 8
Friday’s Games
Gm9—Barton 8, Johnson County 3
Gm10—Hutchinson 14, Cloud County 12
Gm11—Cowley 10, Colby 1 (7)
Gm12—Barton winner vs. Hutchinson, late
Saturday’s Games
Tentative due to weather
Gm13—Colby (37-21) vs. Barton/Hutchinson winner, 1 p.m.
Gm14(Championship)—Cowley (43-12) vs. winner of Game 13, 4 p.m.
PREPS
BASEBALL
Class 6A
Regional No. 3
At Lawrence High School
Thursday
Lawrence 9, Wichita North 6
Topeka-Washburn Rural 12, Garden City 2 (5 inn.)
Final
Topeka-Washburn Rural 8, Lawrence 7
Class 4A
Regional No. 4
At Andale
Tuesday
Mulvane 6, Andale/Garden Plain 5
Clay Center/Wakefield 18, Ulysses 0
Final
Mulvane 4, Clay Center/Wakefield 1
Class 3A
Scott City Regional
Monday
Quarterfinals
Cimarron 18, SW Heights 5
Colby 5, Lakin/Deerfield 3
Goodland 6, Scott City 5
Hugoton 9, Holcomb 0
Semifinals
Colby 9, Cimarron 1
Hugoton 13, Goodland 7
Wednesday
Final
Hugoton 7, Colby 6
Class 2-1A
Spearville Regional
Monday
Quarterfinals
At Spearville
Elkhart 5, Wichita County 1
Buckin/Coldwater 2, Satanta/Moscow 1
At Dodge City
Spearville 16, Syracuse 2
Sublette 6, Minneola 5
Wednesday
At Spearville
Semifinals
Elkhart 8, Bucklin/Coldwater 2
Spearville 9, Sublette 8
Final
Elkhart 6, Spearville 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Central/South Central Section
Regional No. 2
Monday’s Result
Play-in Game
Dodge City 2, Wichita West 0
Tuesday’s Games
Garden City 4, Dodge City 0
Topeka 5, Wichita-Haysville-Campus 0
Thursday
Final
Topeka 1, Garden City 0
SOFTBALL
Class 6A
Regional No. 4
At Topeka High
Thursday
Topeka 13, Junction City 1
Garden City 17, Wichita South 0
Final
Topeka 8, Garden City 4
Class 4A
Regional No. 2
Monday
Ulysses 16, Mulvane 6
Wednesday
At Augusta
Augusta 15, Ulysses 0
Topeka-Hayden 8, Wellington 3
Final
Augusta 2, Topeka-Hayden 1
Class 3A
Lakin Regional
Tuesday
Play-in game
SW Heights 17, Hugoton 8
Quarterfinals
Colby 14, SW Heights 4
Lakin/Deerfield 4, Scott City 3
Holcomb 10, Sublette/Satanta 7
Goodland 9, Cimarron 2
Wednesday
Semifinals
Colby 11, Lakin/Deerfield 1 (5 inn.)
Goodland 6, Holcomb 3
Final
Colby 12, Goodland 2
Class 2-1A
Pratt-Skyline Regional
Monday
Quarterfinals
Spearville 16, Ness City 5
Stanton County 16, Bucklin/Coldwater-South Central 6
Elkhart 13, Pratt-Skyline 1
Medicine Lodge 12, Ellis 2
Semifinals
Spearville 10, Stanton County 0
Medicine Lodge 9, Elkhart 3
Tuesday
Final
Spearville 6, Medicine Lodge 3
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Capitol Federal Natatorium
Friday's preliminaries
CLASS 6A
200 medley relay
Championship finals — 1. SM East (Gunderman, Deedy, McDougald, Linscott), 1:49.49; 2. Lawrence (Dean, Frick, Fischer, Guo), 1:49.75; 3. Blue Valley Northwest (Brockner, Christie, Lyle, Li), 1:51.03; 4. Blue Valley West (Vietti, McGrath, Wastler, Beckley), 1:52.13; 5. Wichita East (McPherson, Malicoat, Pierce-Butt, Lavacek), 1:52.88; 6. SM Northwest (Dahl, Johnson, Wood, Cavin), 1:55.50; 7. Olathe South (Bray, K. Skinner, Tasic, E. Skinner), 1:55.57; 8. Blue Valley (Long, Behm, Wallick, Shultz), 1:55.94.
Consolation finals — 9. Olathe East (Bravence, Hagan, Horsch, Billam), 1:56.28; 10. SM South (Buss, Riley, Kernen, Ohlde), 1:56.85; 11. Blue Valley North (Hulshof, Adriano, Pelter, Plunkett), 1:56.88; 12. Washburn Rural (Ndungu, Wolf, Reece, Carey), 1:57.25; 13. Free State (Hancock, Krug, Dunn, Hossler), 1:57.57; 14. Mill Valley (Olivarez, Rhodes, Godfrey, Teasley), 1:57.74; 15. Manhattan (Randall, Cummings, Francois, Hensley), 1:59.37; 16. Olathe North (He, Ryan, Palcic, Davey), 2:01.88.
200 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. McCullough, Wichita West, 1:54.23; 2. Ar. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 1:55.09; 3. M. Jones, Lawrence, 1:56.79; 4. Hagan, Olathe East, 1:57.72; 5. Hiebert, Olathe Northwest, 1:58.13; 6. Dunn, Free State, 1:58.27; 7. Espinoza, SM East, 1:58.51; 8. MacGillivray, BV West, 1:59.61.
Consolation finals — 9. Abernathy, Lawrence, 2:01.38; 10. Young, Hutchinson, 2:01.52; 11. Gildemeister, BV West, 2:02.05; 12. Behm, Blue Valley, 2:02.98; 13. Brockner, BV Northwest, 2:03.23; 14. Hayden, Manhattan, 2:03.31; 15. Wombolt, BV West, 2:03.48; 16. Braden, Lawrence, 2:04.06.
200 individual medley
Championship finals — 1. Barnes, BV West, 2:06.76; 2. A. Deedy, SM East, 2:08.00; 3. Guo, Lawrence, 2:09.12; 4. Krug, Free State, 2:11.27; 5. Lam, Olathe North, 2:11.66; 6. Dean, Lawrence, 2:12.73; 7. Wolf, Washburn Rural, 2:13.09; 8. Larson, Washburn Rural, 2:14.88.
Consolation finals — 9. Tasic, Olathe South, 2:15.04; 10. McGrath, BV West, 2:15.31; 11. A. Jones, Lawrence, 2:16.83; 12. Christie, BV Northwest, 2:18.02; 13. Gunderman, SM East, 2:18.10; 14. Shultz, Blue Valley, 2:18.38; 15. Grosdidier, BV West, 2:18.56; 16. K. Deedy, SM East, 2:19.53.
Other area — 20. Drumm, Lawrence, 2:22.68; 23. Cummings, Manhattan, 2:26.52.
50 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Blake, BV North, 24.07; 2. McPherson, Wichita East, 24.18; 3. Bravence, Olathe East, 24.27; 4. Cavin, SM Northwest, 24.85; 5. Heckman, Lawrence, 24.99; 6. Riley, SM South, 25.09; 7. MacGillivray, BV West, 25.13; 8. Schutt, Campus, 25.19.
Consolation finals — 9. (tie) Branstrom, Olathe Northwest and Legill, SM East, 25.49; 11. Beckley, BV West, 25.53; 12. Heeren, Olathe North, 25.56; 13. Vietti, BV West, 25.60; 14. Frick, Lawrence, 25.64; 15. Mahaffy, SM East, 25.74; 16. Johnson, SM Northwest, 25.76.
Other city/area — 20. Cassou, Manhattan, 25.99; 22. Carey, Washburn Rural, 26.22; 23. Randall, Manhattan, 26.53.
100 butterfly
Championship finals — 1. Lyle, BV Northwest, 58.26; 2. Guo, Lawrence, 58.34; 3. McDougald, SM East, 58.50; 4. Tasic, Olathe South, 59.09; 5. Savvides, Wichita East, 59.32; 6. Linscott, SM East, 59.54; 7. Pierce-Butt, Wichita East, 1:00.48; 8. Fischer, Lawrence, 1:00.92.
Consolation finals — 9. K. Deedy, SM East, 1:01.85; 10. Kernen, SM South, 1:02.37; 11. Wastler, BV West, 1:02.69; 12. Kim, Olathe North, 1:03.36; 13. Underwood, SM East, 1:03.56; 14. Bray, Olathe South, 1:04.21; 15. Wood, SM Northwest, 1:04.50; 16. Lewis, BV West, 1:04.52.
100 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. As. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 51.63; 2. Bravence, Olathe East, 52.49; 3. McCullough, Wichita West, 53.18; 4. Blake, BV North, 53.41; 5. Teasley, Mill Valley, 54.20; 6. Dunn, Free State, 54.52; 7. Lam, Olathe North, 54.77; 8. Heckman, Lawrence, 55.02.
Consolation finals — 9. Heeren, Olathe North, 55.32; 10. (tie) Branstrom, Olathe Northwest and Abernathy, Lawrence, 55.46; 12. Cavin, SM Northwest, 55.94; 13. Gildemeister, BV West, 55.95; 14. Wombolt, BV West, 56.09; 15. Legill, SM East, 56.18; 16. Riley, SM South, 56.86.
500 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Barnes, BV West, 5:06.39; 2. M. Jones, Lawrence, 5:09.84; 3. Hiebert, Olathe Northwest, 5:14.48; 4. Larson, Washburn Rural, 5:15.42; 5. Ar. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 5:16.55; 6. Espinoza, SM East, 5:16.89; 7. Hagan, Olathe East, 5:19.34; 8. Behm, Blue Valley, 5:19.87.
Consolation finals — 9. Pierce-Butt, Wichita East, 5:24.18; 10. Gifford, BV West, 5:26.82; 11. Hayden, Manhattan, 5:29.33; 12. Braden, Lawrence, 5:29.55; 13. Schmidt, Blue Valley, 5:34.68; 14. K. Skinner, Olathe South, 5:38.30; 15. Sherron, Lawrence, 5:8.35; 16. Sibenaller, Blue Valley, 5:38.59..
200 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Wichita East (As. Dirkzwager, Savvides, Lavacek, Ar. Dirkzwager), 1:39.85; 2. Blue Valley West (MacGillivray, Wombolt, Gildemeister, Barnes), 1:40.20; 3. Lawrence (Frick, Abernathy, Braden, Heckman), 1:41.35; 4. SM East (Legill, K. Deedy, Mahaffy, Espinoza), 1:41.41; 5. Olathe North (Harris, Kim, Heeren, Lam), 1:41.76; 6. Blue Valley North (Blake, Smith, Hulshof, Wilson), 1:42.06; 7. SM Northwest (Cavin, Johnson, Brogan, Kantner), 1:42.44; 8. SM South (Riley, Kernen, Ohlde, Buss), 1:42.46.
Consolation finals — 9. Mill Valley (Rhodes, Godfrey, Davie, Teasley), 1:43.06; 10. Olathe Northwest (Olson, King, Hiebert, Branstrom), 1:44.03; 11. Olathe South (K. Skinner, E. Skinner, Bray, Tasic), 1:44.90; 12. Manhattan (Cassou, Cummings, Francois, Hayden), 1:46.88; 13. Blue Valley (Sibenaller, Sherlock, Clark, Wallick), 1:46.98; 14. Blue Valley Northwest (Li, Klathis, Christie, Thurlby), 1:47.21; 15. Washburn Rural (Larson, Schenk, Fritsch, Carey), 1:47.33; 16. Hutchinson (Hobart, Fee, Ramirez, Young), 1:50.35.
100 backstroke
Championship finals — 1. As. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 57.14; 2. McPherson, Wichita East, 57.91; 3. Lyle, BV Northwest, 58.10; 4. Young, Hutchinson, 59.25; 5. Savvides, Wichita East, 59.55; 6. Brockner, BV Northwest, 59.99; 7. Dean, Lawrence, 1:00.04; 8. Gunderman, SM East, 1:00.85.
Consolation finals — 9. Vietti, BV West, 1:00.98; 10. McDougald, SM East, 1:01.45; 11. Malik, SM East, 1:01.54; 12. Sherron, Lawrence, 1:02.66; 13. Dahl, SM Northwest, 1:03.18; 14. Kimmel, SM East, 1:03.26; 15. Shultz, Blue Valley, 1:03.39; 16. Fischer, Lawrence, 1:03.62.
100 breaststroke
Championship finals — 1. A. Deedy, SM East, 1:05.35; 2. Teasley, Mill Valley, 1:06.21; 3. Frick, Lawrence, 1:06.68; 4. Krug, Free State, 1:07.74; 5. K. Skinner, Olathe South, 1:07.78; 6. Linscott, SM East, 1:08.45; 7. Kernen, SM South, 1:09.32; 8. Rhodes, Mill Valley, 1:09.35.
Consolation finals — 9. Tull, Garden City, 1:09.54; 10. McGrath, BV West, 1:09.87; 11. Wolf, Washburn Rural, 1:09.90; 12. Christie, BV Northwest, 1:10.27; 13. Polhemus, BV West, 1:10.43; 14. A. Jones, Lawrence, 1:10.93; 15. Sandstrom, SM East, 1:11.11; 16. Grosdidier, BV West, 1:11.86.
400 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Wichita East (Ar. Dirkzwager, McPherson, Pierce-Butt, As. Dirkzwager), 3:35.11; 2. Lawrence (M. Jones, Abernathy, Heckman, Guo), 3:38.56; 3. Blue Valley West (MacGillivray, Wombolt, Gildemeister, Barnes), 3:40.41; 4. SM East (Espinoza, McDougald, Linscott, A. Deedy), 3:42.02; 5. Olathe North (Heeren, Harris, Kim, Lam), 3:46.83; 6. Blue Valley North (Blake, Smith, Adriano, Wilson), 3:46.90; 7. Olathe East (Hagan, Billam, Rose, Bravence), 3:47.28; 8. Blue Valley Northwest (Brockner, Li, Thurlby, Lyle), 3:51.14.
Consolation finals — 9. Blue Valley (Shultz, Sibenaller, Long, Behm), 3:51.78; 10. Olathe Northwest (Olson, King, Hiebert, Branstrom), 3:53.32; 11. Manhattan (Cassou, Francois, Hayden, Randall), 3:54.05; 12. Free State (Dunn, Hossler, Agah, Krug), 3:55.52; 13. SM Northwest (Johnson, Kantner, Dahl, Brogan), 3:55.66; 14. Washburn Rural (Larson, Ndungu, Fritsch, Wolf), 3:55.70; 15. SM South (Horner, Lanan, Mock, Ohlde), 4:02.13; 16. Derby (Moeder, Squires, Keasey, Williams), 4:05.58.
TRACK AND FIELD
Class 4A regional
At Towanda-Circle
Friday
At Towanda
Girls
Team Results
1. Andale, 178; 2. Towanda-Circle, 97; 3. Augusta, 78; 4. Pratt, 59; 5. Wichita-Trinity, 58; 6. Wellington, 34; 7. Clearwater, 23; 8. Ulysses, 18; 9. El Dorado, 3.
Individual area qualifiers
1600m run: 4. Ornelas, ULY, 5:49.04.
3200m run: 4. Ornelas, ULY, 13:56.70.
High Jump: 4.Oglevie, ULY, J4-10.00.
Boys
Team Results
1. Andale, 161; 2. Wellington, 85; 3. Augusta, 76; 4. Clearwater, 56; 5. Ulysses, 42; 6. Pratt, 41; 7. El Dorado, 37; 8. Towanda-Circle, 27; 9. Wichita-Trinity, 26.
Individual area qualifiers
100m run: 4. Soto, ULY, 11.31.
200m dash: Hudson, ULY, 22.47.
400m run: 1. Hudson, ULY, 50.51.
Triple Jump: 4. Ochoa, ULY, 40-11.00.
Pole Vault: 4. Mendoza, ULY, 13-06.00.
Class 3A Regional
Thursday
At Scott City
Boys
Teams
1. Scott City, 164; 2. Beloit, 100; 3. Colby, 53.5; 4. Hays-TMP, 50; 5. Hoisington, 28; 6. Larned, 26; 7. Norton, 25.5; 8. Cimarron, 24; 9. Minneapolis, 19; 10. Hugoton, 18; 11. Southwestern Heights, 14; 12. Holcomb, 12.5; 13. Russell, 8; 14. Goodland, 8; 15. Phillipsburg and Concordia, 5.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Ridenour, Cimarron, 10.90; 2. Whitmer, Russell, 11.15; 3. Stapp, Colby, 11.16; 4. Packard, SWH, 11.18.
200m dash — 1. Winderlin, Scott City, 23.141; Lang, TMP, 23.144; 3. Tarango, Scott City, 23.18; 4. Stapp, Colby, 23.43.
400m dash — 1. Lang, TMP, 51.81; 2. Wren, Scott City, 52.02; 3. Winderlin, Scott City, 52.17; 4. McQueen, Beloit, 52.46.
800m run — 1. Wren, Scott City, 2:01.48; 2. Metcalf, Colby, 2:03.11; 3. Hayes, Scott City, 2:03.14; 4. Eckert, Hugoton, 2:03.32.
1600m run — 1. Thomas, Scott City, 4:38.72; 2. Hall, Norton, 4:45.93; 3. Lothman, Larned, 4:47.04; 4. Weber, TMP, 4:51.26.
3200m run — 1. Thomas, Scott City, 10:00.94; 2. Eric Frances, Scott City, 10:40.27; 3. Hall, Norton, 10:45.03; 4. Weber, TMP, 10:56.44.
110m hurdles — 1. M. Faurot, Scott City, 14.64; 2. Palen, Beloit, 15.41; 3. Shanks, Minneapolis, 15.68; 4 Herrick, Phillipsburg, 15.71.
300m hurdles — 1. Meier, Beloit, 40.96; 2. Madrid, Colby, 41.75; 3. Beloit, 42.16; 4. Ashton Burrows, Hugoton, 42.27.
4x100m relay — 1. Scott City, 43.67; 2. Cimarron, 43.88; 3. Hoisington, 44.41; 4. Colby, 44.54.
4x400m relay — 1. Scott City, 3:26.21; 2. Colby, 3:27.22; 3. TMP, 3:31.99; 4. Beloit, 3:32.22.
4x800m relay — 1. Scott City, 8:30.96; 2. Hugoton, 8:33.33; 3. TMP, 8:35.96; 4. Hoisington, 8:38.48.
High jump — 1. Mayers, TMP, 6-00; 2. Ausherman, Minneapolis, 6-00; 3. M. Faurot, Scott City, 5-10; 4. Ruder, Norton, 5-10.
Long jump — 1. Robinson, Hoisington, 22-00.5; 2. Zephyn Mason, Holcomb, 21-10.5; 3. Skelton, Larned, 21-07; 4. Marshall, Cimarron, 21-07.
Triple jump — 1. Skelton, Larned, 43-03; 2. Palen, Beloit, 42-03; 3. Robinson, Hoisington, 42-02.5; 4. Gray, Beloit, 41-10.
Pole vault — 1. M. Faurot, Scott City, 15-00; 2. L. Faurot, Scott City, 14-06; 3. Yager, Scott City, 14-00; 4. Packard, SWH, 13-06.
Discus — 1. Johnson, Beloit, 160-02; 2. Sherwood, Scott City, 154-04; 3. Chandler, Beloit, 142-07; 4. Champlin, Concordia, 41-04.
Shot put — 1. Chandler, Beloit, 53-02.25; Kurth, Colby, 50-00.5; 3. Johnson, Beloit, 49-09; 4. Sherwood, Scott City, 47-08.25.
Javelin — 1. Walker, Beloit, 168-05; 2. Vulgamore, Scott City, 162-09; 3. Mason, Beloit, 159-09; 4. Slaven, Colby, 159-04.
Girls
Team
1. Norton, 79; 2. Phillipsburg, 78; 3. Hays-TMP, 72; 4. Scott City, 58; 5. Beloit, 53; 6. Colby, 47; 7. Hoisington, 43; 8. Minneapolis, 34; 9. Cimarron, 32; 10. Concordia, 20; 11. Russell, 18; 12. Holcomb and Larned, 9; 14. Goodland, Southwestern Heights and Hugoton, 2.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Beach, Phillipsburg, 12.38; 2. Braun, Norton, 12.56; 3. Engelbert, Norton, 12.70; 4. Shupe, Minneapolis, 12.73.
200m dash — 1. Englebert, Norton, 26.93; 2. Braun, Norton, 27.00; 3. Beach, Phillipsburg, 27.07; 4. Schemper, Phillipsburg, 27.10.
400m dash — 1. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 1:00.38; 2. Wahlmeier, Concordia, 1:01.01; 3. Weathers, Scott City, 1:01.39; 4. Holstein, Scott City, 1:01.80.
800m run — 1. Cl. Bartlett, Cimarron; 2:25.50; 2. Riedl, TMP, 2:27.17; 3. Kats, Norton, 2:27.22; 4. Ayala, Scott City, 2:27.33.
1600m run — 1. Murdock, Colby, 5:39.84; 2. Bucks, Beloit, 5:40.04; 3. Kay’s, Norton, 5:40.27; 4. Hawkins, Scott City, 5:42.39.
3200m run — 1. Murdock, Colby, 12:32.11; 2. Bucks, Beloit, 12:36.87; 3. Metcalf, Colby, 12:37.21; 4. Hawkins, Scott City, 12:37.83.
100m hurdles — 1. Colson, Hoisington, 16.03; 2. Sanders, Hoisington, 16.41; 3. Rietbrock, Minneapolis, 16.72; 4. Foss, Colby, 16.84.
300m hurdles — 1. Sanders, Hoisington, 49.18; 2. Mihm, Beloit, 49.22; 3. McCormick, Scott City, 49.23; 4. Rietbrock, Minneapolis, 49.54.
4x100m relay — 1. Phillipsburg, 50.50; 2. Norton, 50.89; 3. Minneapolis, 50.91; 4. Concordia, 51.35.
4x400m relay — 1. Scott City, 4:09.55; 2. Minneapolis, 4:11.88; 3. TMP, 4:12.30; 4. Phillipsburg, 4:13.08.
4x800m relay — 1. Colby, 10:05.48; 2. TMP, 10:11.08; 3. Scott City, 10:12.29; 4. Cimarron, 10:14.32.
High jump — 1. Rome, TMP, 5-02; 2. Yost, TMP 5-00; 3. Leiker, Larned, 5-00; 4. Schlautman, TMP, 4-10.
Long jump — 1. Nichol, Russell, 17-08.5; 2. Braun, Norton, 17-00.5; 3. Wilson, Cimarron, 16-09.75; 4. Wolf, TMP, 16-06.75.
Triple jump — 1. Wilson, Cimarron, 37-10.5; 2. Nichol, Russell, 36-00.5; 3. Rueschhoff, TMP, 35-06.75; 4. Jacobs, Phillipsburg, 35-06.
Pole vault — 1. Schmidt, 11-00; 2. Spangler, Beloit, 10-00; 3. Vulgamore, Scott City, 10-00; 4. Hewitt, Beloit, 9-06.
Discus — 1. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 118-11; 2. Prochaska, Beloit, 108-10; 3. Drohman, Scott City, 105-09; 4. Johnson, Beloit, 101-05.
Shot put — 1. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 42-02.5; 2. Wasinger, TMP, 36-04.5; 3. DuBois, Norton, 36-01.75; 4. Johnson, Beloit, 35-11.25.
Javelin — 1. McEwen, Norton, 128-06; 2. Babcock, Phillipsburg, 127-03; 3. Ruda, Holcomb, 114-07; 4. Nelson, Minneapolis, 113-07.
Class 2A
Boys
Team Scores
1. Stanton County, 76; 2. Hutchinson-Trinity, 67.5; 3. Garden Plain, 66; 4. Meade, 63; 5. Conway Springs, 42.5; 6. Wichita County, 42; 7. Sterling, 40; 8. Lakin, 36; 9. Ness City, 30; 10. Syracuse, 29; 11. Elkhart, 16; 12. Medicine Lodge, 14; 12. Pratt-Skyline; 14. Sedgwick, 11; 15. Wichita-Independent, 9; 16. Sublette, 2.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Rupp, Ness City, 11.10; 2. Whisennand, Elkhart, 11.13; 3. Manga, Hutch-Trinity, 11.19; 4. Anderson, Sterling, 11.28.
200m dash — 1. Aleman, Stanton Co., 24.18; 2. Manga, Hutch-Trinity, 24.50; 3. Rupp, 24.55; 4. Whalen, Wichita Co., 24.60.
400m dash — 1. Bridgewater, Hutch-Trinity, 53.66; 2. Miller, Hutch-Trinity, 54.09; 3. Wright, Lakin, 54.44; 4. Conard, Wichita Co., 54.94.
800m run — 1. Thompson, Meade, 2:05.07; 2. Dutton, Sterling, 2:08.32; 3. Carrasco, Stanton Co., 2:08.68; 4. Haynes, Meade, 2:09.09.
1600m run — 1. Thompson, Meade, 5:08.25; 2. Dutton, Sterling, 5:09.04; 3. Barrera, Stanton Co., 5:10.63; 4. Harris, Sedgwick, 5:11.66.
3200m run — 1. Thompson, Meade, 11:34.57 2. Dutton, Sterling, 11:35.17; 3. Gianacola, Syracuse; 11:39.21; 4. Wallace, Pratt-Skyline, 11:42.24.
110 hurdles — 1. Whalen, Wichita Co., 15.20; 2. Bugner, Garden Plain, 15.63; 3. Rockers, Garden Plain, 16.19; 4. Stapleton, Meade, 16.53.
300m hurdles — 1. Whalen, Wichita Co., 41.96; 2. Stapleton, Meade, 42.74; 3. Bugner, Garden Plain, 42.80; 4. Hart, Syracuse, 42.92.
4x100m relay — 1. Lakin, 44.91; 2. Conway Springs, 45.00; 3. Elkhart, 45.52; 4. Pratt-Skyline, 45.76.
4x400m relay — 1. Hutch-Trinity, 3:36.64; 2. Stanton Co., 3:38.13; 3. Lakin, 3:40.73; 4. Wichita Co., 3:43.11.
4x800m relay — 1. Stanton Co., 9:03.28; 2. Lakin, 9:03.30; 3. Sedgwick, 9:07.50; 4. Hutch-Trinity, 9:10.22.
High jump — 1. Wilson, Sterling, 6-8; 2. Shewey, Meade, 6-6; 3. Wright, Conway Springs, 6-4; 4. Hammersmith, Hutch-Trinity, 6-4.
Long jump — 1. Puyear, Stanton Co., 21-11.25; 2. Mercer, Conway Springs, 21-04; 3. Hammeke, Hutch-Trinity, 20-04.25; 4. Liebst, Medicine Lodge, 19-10.75.
Triple jump — 1. Liebst, Medicine Lodge, 43-07.25; 2. Puyear, Stanton Co., 43-5.25; 3. Hawkins, Syracuse, 43-3.25; 4. Wright, Conway Springs, 42-5.5.
Pole vault — 1. Porter, Wichita Co., 12-6; 2. Haynes, Meade, 12-6; 3. Gerard, Stanton Co., 11-6; 4. Brummett, Syracuse, 11-0.
Discus — 1. Dreiling, Garden Plain, 147-06; 2. Aleman, Stanton Co., 143-00; 3. Patino, Wichita-Independent, 142-02; 4. Rex, Garden Plain, 140-02.
Shot put — 1. Byers, Garden Plain, 49-08; 2. Becker, Conway Springs, 40-03.5; 3. Cordova, Garden Plain, 45-06.75; 4. Haukap, Garden Plain, 49-08.
Javelin — 1. Pfannnstiel, Ness City, 155-08; 2. Rex, Garden Plain, 154-05; 3. Koester, Conway Springs, 152-08; 4. Hart, Syracuse, 151-07.
Girls
Team Scores
1. Garden Plain, 119.25; 2. Sterling, 79.25; 3. Ness City, 54; 4. Sedgwick, 53; 5. Meade, 43.5; 6. Sublette, 38.25; 7. Conway Springs, 31; 8. Pratt-Skyline, 28; 8. Medicine Lodge, 28; 10. Stanton County, 20; 11. Hutchinson-Trinity, 19; 12. Elkhart, 14; 13. Syracuse, 9.75; 14. Wichita-Independent, 8; 15. Lakin, 7; 16. Wichita County, 6.
Individual Events (top 4 places)
100m dash—1. Greeson, Sublette, 12.27; 2. Hammond, Garden Plain, 12.29; 3. Thompson, Sedgwick, 12.41; 4. Riley, Syracuse, 12.61.
200m dash — 1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 27.59; 2. Greeson, Sublette, 28.19; 3. Johnson, Elkhart, 8.86; 4. Hammond, Garden Plain, 28.91.
400m dash — 1. N. Puetz, Garden Plain, 1:04.34; 2. Rogers, Sedgwick, 1:04.57; 3. A. Puetz, Garden Plain; 4. Hammond, Garden Plain, 1:05.55.
800m run — 1. Lange, Conway Springs, 2:42.05; 2. Guzman, Ness City, 2:47.03; 3. Garcia, Hutch-Trinity, 2:47.54; 4. Tucker, Stanton Co., 2:50.04.
1600m run — 1. Peterson, Stanton Co., 6:05.46; 2. Roberts, Pratt-Skyline, 6:11.61; 3. Stoppel, Sublette, 6:13.09; 4. Smith, Garden Plain, 6:13.39.
3200m run — 1. Ha. Roberts, Pratt-Skyline, 13:56.19; 2. He. Roberts, Pratt-Skyline, 13:58.04; 3. Peterson, Stanton Co., 13:59.21; 4. Atwill, Sedgwick, 14:01.95.
100m hurdles — 1. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 15.66; 2. Catlin, Garden Plain, 15.77; 3. Bachman, 16.47; 4. Morris, Sterling, 16.60.
300m hurdles — 1. Catlin, Garden Plain, 48.58; 2. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 50.15; 3. Morris, Sterling, 50.27; 4. Rudzik, Meade, 50.74.
4x100m relay — 1. Garden Plain, 51.38; 2. Sterling, 52.42; 3. Meade, 53.19; 4. Ness City, 53.41.
4x400m relay — 1. Garden Plain, 4:20.31; 2. Meade, 4:20.40; 3. Ness City, 4:33.99; 4. Hutch-Trinity, 4:35.35.
4x800m relay — 1. Meade, 11:11.90; 2. Ness City, 11:17.67; 3. Sterling, 11:21.33; 4. Hutch-Trinity, 11:32.64.
High jump — 1. Hernandez, Medicine Lodge, 5-2; 2. Morris, Sterling, 5-2; 3. Smith, Garden Plain, 5-0; 4. Hammersmith, Hutch-Trinity, 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Rowland, Sterling, 17-0; 2. Greeson, Sublette, 16-6.5; 3. Broken, Sterling, 16-0; 4. Madden, Sterling, 15-10.
Triple jump — 1. Rowland, Sterling, 35-04.5; 2. Smith, Garden Plain, 34-02.25; 3. Boeken, Sterling, 33-08; 4. Curry, Conway Springs, 32-10.5.
Pole vault — 1. Gorges, Garden Plain, 9-6; 2. Parker, Elkhart, 9-0; 3. Madden, Sterling, 9-0; 4. Bloedorn, WC, 9-0.
Discus — 1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 125-01; 2. Wagner, Wichita-Independent, 121-02; 3. Becker, Garden Plain, 109-04; 4. Puetz, Garden Plain, 109-00.
Shot put — 1. Thompson, Sedgwick, 40-6; 2. Epperson, Ness City, 38-8.25; 3. Pretzeling, Garden Plain, 37-8.25; 4. Martinez, Sublette, 37-6.
Javelin — 1. Epperson, Ness City, 131-08; 2. Lange, Conway Springs, 125-01; 3. Starr, Ness City, 107-07; 4. Fisher, Conway Springs, 107-01.
Class 1A
At Hill City
Thursday
Girls
Team Results
1. Wallace County, 74; 2. Rawlins County, 57; 3. Rexford-Golden Plains, 56;4. Kensington-Thunder Ridge, 48; 5. Almena-Northern Vly, 42; 5. Osborne, 42; 7. Hill City, 29.5; 8. Wilson, 26; 9. Grainfield-Wheatland, 23; 10. Natoma, 22; 11. Quinter, 20;11. Victoria, 20; 13. Dighton, 19; 14. Weskan, 15; 15. Claflin-Central Plains, 11; 16. St. Francis, 8; 16. Sylvan-Lucas Unified 8; 18. Winona-Triplains 6; 18. Cheylin, 6; 18. Stockton, 6; 18. Chase, 6; 22. Greeley County, 5; 23. Otis-Bison, 4.5; 24. Logan, 2; 24. Palco, 2.
Individual area qualifiers
1600m run: 3. Cramer, DIG, 6:05.19.
3200m run: 4. Crotinger, GC, 14:04.34.
Boys
Team Results
1. Almena-Northern Vly, 88; 2. Osborne, 75;3. St. Francis, 68; 4. Hill City, 54; 5. Wallace County, 38; 6. La Crosse, 31; 7. Brewster, 26; 8. Kensington-Thunder Ridge, 24; 9. Sylvan-Lucas Unified, 20; 10. Dighton, 19; 11. Weskan, 16; 11. Quinter, 16; 13. Cheylin, 14; 14. Otis-Bison, 13; 15. Winona-Triplains, 11; 16. Greeley County, 10; 16. Rexford-Golden Plains, 10; 18. Logan, 9; 19. Claflin-Central Plains, 7; 20. Grainfield-Wheatland, 6; 21. Victoria, 2; 22. Ransom-Western Plains, 1.
Individual area qualifiers
3200m run: 2. Yanez, GC, 10:43.84.
4X800m Relay: 4. Dighton, 9:04.03.
Long Jump: Rowe, DIG, 20-08.00.
At Greensburg-Kiowa County
Thursday
Girls
Team Results
1. Kiowa County, 123; 2 Kinsley, 44; 3. Rolla, 39; 4. South Gray, 35; 5. Hutch-Central Christian, 30; 5. Ingalls, 30; 7. St. John, 27; 8. Norwich, 24; 8. Bucklin, 24; 10. Pretty Prairie, 23; 11. Satanta, 22; 12. Hodgeman County, 21; 12. Rozel-Pawnee Heights, 21; 14. Ashland, 20; 15. Spearville, 18; 16. Coldwater-So Cntrl, 16; 17. Minneola, 11; 18. South Barbe, 10; 19. Macksville, 9; 20. Attica, 6; 21. Deerfield, 2; 21. Cunningham, 2; 23. Stafford, 1.
Individual area qualifiers
100m dash: 3. Jackson, SAT, 12.67; 4. Croft, SG, 13.00.
200m dash: 3. Jackson, SAT, 26.71.
400m run: 2. Jackson, SAT, 1:00.88.
3200m run: 2. Bailey, ING, 13:35.44; 4. Granados, SG, 13:50.57.
100m hurdles: 2. Hart, ROL, 15.40; 4. Ast, ING, 15.70.
300m hurdles: 2. Ast, ING, 48.54.
4X800m relay: 4. South Gray, 11:18.09.
Discus: 4. Peters, SG, 103-11.
Javelin: 1. Torres, SG, 131-05; 3. Nagle, SG, 117-00.
High Jump: 1. Hart, ROL, 5-04.00; 2. Beach, ING, 5-02.00.
Long Jump: Hart, ROL, 18-03.00.
Triple Jump: Hart, ROL, 36-01.00.
Boys
Team Results
1. Hutch-Central Christian, 48; 2. St. John, 42; 3. Pretty Prairie, 34; 3. Kiowa County, 34; 3. Coldwater-So Cntrl, 34; 6. Bucklin, 31; 7. South Barber, 29; 8. Hodgeman County, 27; 8. South Gray, 27; 8. Macksville, 27; 11. Kinsley, 26; 12. Moscow, 23; 12. Fowler, 23; 14. Satanta, 21; 14. Rozel-Pawnee Heights, 21; 16. Argonia, 20; 17. Spearville,19; 18. Ashland, 18; 19. Ingalls, 15; 20 Norwich, 12; 20. Attica, 12; 22. Stafford, 8; 23. Rolla, 5; 24. Cunningham, 2;
Individual area results
100m dash: 3. Salas, SAT, 11.30; 4. Langley, ROL, 11.38.
3200m run: 4. Puerto, SAT, 11:31.60.
110m hurdles: 1. Davis, ING, 15.57; 2. Salamans, SG, 15.60.
4X100m relay: 4. South Gray, 46.16.
Discus: 1. Granillo, MOS, 160-02.
Javelin: 4. Jantz, SG, 148-05.50.
High Jump: 4. Gillen, ING, 5-10.00.
Long Jump: 1. Salas, SAT, 22-08.25; 4. Granillo, MOS, 20-10.00.
Triple Jump: 2. Granillo, MOS, 41-11.50.
Pole Vault: 3. Deges, SG, 12-00.00.