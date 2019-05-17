GREAT BEND—Inman High School and Little High school were the only area teams left in the baseball postseason. Their season came to an end in the Class 2-1A semifinals in a dramatic fashion.

Sedgwick 7 Inman 6

The Teutons were in another tight battle in the semifinals against Sedgwick high School. The Teutons led 6-5 in the bottom seventh with the verge of an upset, but it ended in a walk-off win for the Cardinals after collecting two runs off one error.

Both teams were even with eight hits, but the Teutons recorded six costly errors, while Sedgwick had two.

The game tied 2-2 after the third inning. That's when the Teutons caught a break in the fourth when they scored three runs and led 5-2. Carter Brown got an RBI double that led to a two-run score, and then an error on third base added one more for Inman. Jayden Leonhardt had the RBI.

The Cardinals weren't giving up that easy. They answered in the bottom fifth after collecting three runs of their own. The tied for the second time at 5-5. Conner Brown gave the Teutons the lead off Connor Brown's RBI single. The Teutons couldn't hold on for one more inning, and Sedgwick took advantage. Kyler Konrade suffered the loss as the starting pitcher, lasting 4.1 innings. The freshman allowed five runs off seven hits and recorded four strikeouts. Sedgwick would later beat Ellis High School 17-7 in the regional championship.

The Teutons complete their season at 10-8.

Ellis 9 Little River 8

Little River left it all on the field, but two big innings allowed Ellis to edge out the Redskins, 9-8.

Little River outhit the Railroaders 14-10 and only gave away one error while Ellis had three.

As the Redskins were up 1-0 after a solo home run by Matt Dougherty, Ellis started to turn it on after producing five runs in the top third. That included a grand slam by George Crawford. Little River trailed 5-1.

The Redskins didn't panic, and kept producing runs in each inning, and even regained the lead, but it was still anyone's game.That was until Ellis had another big inning in the top fifth after scoring four more runs to make make it 9-6.

The Redskins were able to get one run in the fifth and sixth inning to only be down 9-8, but in the top seventh, Little River struck out twice, and the Railroader's defense followed through in the end.

Jayden Garrison was 3-for-4 at the plate and got one RBI. Dougherty, Kody Hawkinson and Kaden Schafer each had two hits, and one RBI.

Garrison started on the mound for Little River. In 4.1 innings, he allowed seven hits and nine runs, striking out four.

Ellis lost to Sedgwick in the regional finals 17-7. Little River finished the year with a 14-4 record.

