LINDSBORG—The McPherson College Baseball team was back in action on Friday, on the road, taking on intra-county rival Bethany College. The Bulldogs and Swedes played the first of three games in Lindsborg with the home team winning 12-3.

For the Bulldogs, it was their first loss in nearly two weeks, ending a streak of seven consecutive wins. It hasn't happened a lot this season, but the Bulldogs struggled in every facet of the game. The offense managed only three runs on eight hits, the pitching surrendered 12 runs on 12 hits and the defense committed three errors, leading directly to three of the Swede runs. It was just one of those rare days when everything that could go wrong, did.

The Bulldogs sent four pitchers to the mound against the Swedes in game one, starting with Garrett Connor. Connor worked the first three innings, surrendering five runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks. Out of the bullpen, the Bulldogs used Brett Carter and Adam Tabor for two innings each, and Austin Roark for the final inning.

For the Bulldog offense, five players were responsible for the eight hits, two each by Jakob Shields, Trevor Johnson and McCoy Pearce and one from Mark Strebin, and Kyle Luxand all of them were singles.

Things were going relatively smoothly through the first two innings with neither team able to break into the scoring column. That changed in the bottom of the third inning when the Swedes got to Connor, touching him for five runs. They added two more in the bottom of the fourth, extending their lead over the Bulldogs to 7-0. Mac finally got on the board in the top of the fifth inning when Shields came around to score on a single by Johnson.

In the next half inning, the Swedes put up another crooked number and pushed the lead out to double digits, 11-1. The Bulldogs added their second run in the top of the sixth when a wild pitch scored Jackson Goodmiller, making the score 11-1. Both teams scored a run in their half of the eighth, making the final score 12-3.

With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 33-12 on the season, and 20-8 in the KCAC. They will be back on the diamond on Saturday to finish their series with the Swedes in a double header starting at 12 p.m.