Redskins bury Republic County

LITTLE RIVER – It was a huge day at the plate on Thursday for the Little River baseball team as they hammered out 20 hits and scored 29 runs in sweeping a home doubleheader, 14-1 and 15-0, over Belleville/Republic County.

In game one, it was not just the Redskin offense that buried Republic County with 12 hits, it included a domination of the base paths as Little River recorded 12 stolen bases as well. Evan Johanning led the Redskin runners with four swiped bases of his own.

At the plate, Kody Hawkinson and Brayden Sears both went 3-for-3 with Hawkinson also recording three runs batted in and scoring two runs while also hammering out a home run in the second inning.

Also getting three hits was Jayden Garrison as he went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in and a first inning triple, while Graham Stephens had a double among his going 2-for-3.

Hawkinson went the distance and got the win on the mound for Little River, giving up five hits, walking one and allowing just one run while striking out two.

Only eight hits were needed by Little River in game two in order to score 15 runs in the shutout victory as they were helped by Republic County pitchers struggled and hit Redskin batters six times in the shortened three inning game. Little River put the game away in the second inning by pouring across 13 runs.

Cadence Birdsong on the other hand threw a game shortened no-hitter while striking out three for the Redskins.

Jayden Garrison and Stephens both went 2-for-2 with Garrison pushing across five runs batted in and scoring three runs in pounding out a double and triple. Both of Stephens hits were doubles while Matt Dougherty also hit a double.

With the two wins, the Redskins now stand 9-3 for the season and have the holiday weekend off before returning to the diamond on Tuesday, April 23 when they host Canton-Galva.

Lady Skins drop two at Ellsworth

LITTLE RIVER – It was close for three innings of game one before the Little River softball team was overwhelmed by Ellsworth in losing both ends of a road doubleheader on Thursday, 12-8 and 13-1.

Now just 2-8 for the season, the LadySkins look to get back in the winning column on Tuesday, April 23 when they return to the field and host Canton-Galva.

Leading 6-3 after the first three and one-half innings, Little River saw the game one get-out of hand in a hurry when Ellsworth poured across eight runs in the bottom of the fourth on their way to the 12-8 victory.

While the LadySkins did pound out 11 hits, Ellsworth hammered out 19. Emma McBride, Michelle Loder and Morgan Bottom each had two hits for Little River, with Loder also getting a double and three runs batted in.

McBride was the pitcher of choice for Little River and she went the distance in taking the loss.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 9-0 lead after just the first two innings of game two and never let Little River back into the game on their way to the 13-1 win and the doubleheader sweep.

Kailynn Atkinson pitched for the LadySkins and took the loss, while Kylie Eller led the offense by going 2-for-2 and McBride pounded out a double.

Lady Eagles lose twice to Trinity

CANTON – The Canton-Galva softball team hosted powerful Hutchinson Trinity for a doubleheader on Thursday and dropped game one 14-3, and losing game two 2-0.

Now standing 2-8 for the season, the Lady Eagles will be back on the diamond on Tuesday, April 23 when they travel to Little River.

In game one, Trinity poured across five runs in the second and six in the fifth, which added to the three they scored in the opening inning gave them the 14-3 victory of the Lady Eagles.

With the help of seven defensive errors by Canton-Galva, only six of the Trinity runs were earned.

The Lady Eagles did get nine hits when at the plate, with Ashton Brewer going 3-for-4, Jayci Mastre hitting 2-for-3 and Megan Maltbie going 2-for-4. Jenni Fitzpatrick only had one hit but it went for a triple.

Carrissa Klatt was on the mound for the Lady Eagles and took the loss as she gave up 12 hits and 14 runs of which only six were earned while walking seven and striking out one.

There was no information except for a score covering game two.

Follow our Twitter Sports Page @MacCountySports