The McPherson College Baseball team wrapped up a spectacular weekend, taking game three against the Tabor College Bluejays on Sunday 10-4, and sweeping the series 3-0. The Bulldogs leap frogged Tabor in the KCAC standings and now sit alone in second place, two games up on the Bluejays.

The Bulldogs' success this weekend started with their pitching. Saturday's starters were solid, with Garrett Connor pitching a complete game in the series opener, and Mairion Brunken going deep into the game in game two. The trend continued in game three with the Bulldogs getting another complete game from their starter. This time, it was Dylan Marble, who was on the bump for the Bulldogs.

Marble was superb, from start to finish. He gave up just four runs on four hits, and finished with six strikeouts and just two walks. Three of the four Bluejay hits were solo home runs, but Marble minimized the damage by allowing only three other runners to reach base, so those homers really didn't hurt him. The defense behind Marble wasn't as clean as it was on Saturday, committing three errors that led to one of the Bluejay runs.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the offense more than made up for the defensive miscues. They pushed across ten runs on thirteen hits, three of them going for extra bases, and got a little help from the Bluejay defense, which also committed three errors, leading to two of the Bulldog runs. The Bulldogs were led by Jackson Goodmiller, who went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. Brevin Basessler, Trevor Johnson and Pearce McCoy also recorded multiple hits in game three. The three extra base hits for the Bulldogs were doubles by Pearce and Goodmiller, and a two-run home run by Lane Fleming.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead, scoring three in the bottom of the first, and then adding another run in the fourth and knocked the Bluejay starter out of the game after just one inning. Tabor brought in a lefty out of the pen in the second inning, and he did a nice job of keeping the Bulldogs off the board for the next three innings. The Bluejays chipped away at the Bulldog lead and got to within one (4-3) by the top of the sixth inning. There was a little nervous energy on the Bulldog side, but Fleming's two run bomb in the bottom of the sixth relieved the tension, and gave Mac a little breathing room.

They scored two more runs in each of the next two innings, extending their lead to 10-3 heading into the final inning. In the top of the ninth, the Bluejays' Christian Stone hit his second home run of the day, but it wasn't enough as Marble struck out the final hitter of the game to end the threat.

Bulldogs Head Coach Bryan Moses summed up the series with Tabor saying, "The sweep is an iconic moment for our program. More than that, I'm proud of the way we handled adversity today. We stayed calm and made mature decisions."

With the win, the Bulldogs set a new record for most wins in program history with 31. They also reach the 20-win plateau in the KCAC, also a first for the program. They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak and will look to extent that streak on Tuesday when they host the Bacone College Warriors out at Bulldog Park. First pitch for the doubleheader is slated for 2 p.m.