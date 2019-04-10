Vikings pick up first win in game two

LINDSBORG—The Smoky Valley High School baseball team continued its slump after being shut out by Hillsboro High School 15-0 at home. Hillsboro was too much to handle as they picked up seven runs in the first inning , and it ended in four due to the run rule.Ty Miller gave the Vikings their only hit, and Karter Adam took the loss as the starting pitcher.

In game two, the seven-game losing had snapped as the Vikings collected their first win of the year, defeating the Trojans 4-3. Miller, Bruster Bengtson, Brandon Malm, Karter Adam and George Moore each had a hit in their victory.

The Vikings are 1-7 and will travel to Larned High School on Friday.

Lady Vikings drop two to Hillsboro

LINDSBORG – The Smoky Valley softball team dropped its season mark to 2-4 after losing both ends of a home doubleheader on Tuesday to Hillsboro, losing game one 6-5, and then going into extra innings before dropping game two 11-8.

In game one the Lady Vikings led 4-3 heading into the fifth inning before Hillsboro scored two in the top of the inning and then added another in the top of the sixth while Smoky Valley could only manage to score one more run in the sixth to take the 6-5 loss.

Smoky Valley had five hits in game one with Kira Haxton getting two of those. Lauren Barnes was on the mound for the Lady Vikings and took the loss in giving up six runs, eight hits and striking out three.

After being tied at the end of seven innings, Hillsboro pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth before shutting down Smoky Valley in the bottom of the inning to get the 11-8 win in game two.

The Lady Vikings collected seven hits in the second game with Addison Haiden and Claire Broxterman each contributing two while Barnes once again went the distance on the mound to take the loss.

Wildcats score two wins over Remington

MOUNDRIDGE – The Moundridge baseball team hosted a doubleheader on Tuesday with Remington and blasted the visitors 13-5 in game one before holding on for a 5-4 second game victory and the doubleheader sweep.

A triple in the second inning by Cross Lintecum, and then a seven run fourth powered by runs batted in from six different Wildcats gave them the eight-run victory in game one.

Lintecum went 3-for-5 from the plate to lead the game one offense while Cody Hazelton, Remington Creed, Jon Schlosser, Michael Santoya, Collin Kohl and Anthony Everhart also had multiple hit games as the Wilcats dinged the Remington pitchers for 17 hits.

Kohl took the victory for Moundridge, going four innings and allowing eight hits, just two runs while striking out four. Schlosser tossed three innings in relief.

Moundridge scored the five runs needed for the win in game two in the second inning before holding Remington off to gain the one-run win.

Lintecum took the victory on the mound, pitching four innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out two. Wyatt Falco and Corbin Unruh closed out the game in relief.

Doubles by Santoya and Hazelton powered the five run second inning outburst to get the Wildcats the doubleheader sweep.

The Wildcats are now 7-1 for the season and will be on the road Friday at Marion.

Lady Wildcats now 6-0

MOUNDRIDGE – Still undefeated is the Moundridge softball team as the Lady Wildcats pounded Remington 7-2 and 13-3 to gain a home doubleheader sweep and raise their season mark to 6-0.

In game one, the Lady Wildcats scored seven runs on seven hits, led by Keira Sebrant and Makenzie Elmore with two each. Zizi Sebrant was on the mound for Moundridge and allowed six hits while striking out five to get the victory.

The Lady Wildcats scored four runs in each of the second and fourth innings as they hammered the visitors for 12 hits on their way to the second game victory and doubleheader sweep.

Elmore was on the mound for the Lady Wildcats and held Remington to just three hits and three runs while striking out four. Emma Blough led the Moundridge offensive attack by going 3-for-4, while Erin Durst, Elmore, and Ellen Durst each added two hits each.

Next up for the Lady Wildcats will be a road trip to Marion on Friday.

Inman softball drop two to Ell-Saline

BROOKVILLE – It was a rough day Tuesday for the Inman softball team as they went on the road and dropped both ends of a doubleheader 11-5 and 18-8 to Ell-Saline. The losses drop the Lady Teutons to 1-5 for the season as they ready to host Hutchinson Trinity on Friday.

Ell-Saline scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn the win in game one.

Kennedy Shober and Macy DeWitt each had two hits for the Lady Teutons while Shober was on the mound and took the loss, giving up 11 hits, 11 runs and striking out six.

Seven errors in game two cost Inman as Ell-Saline scored 18 runs, including nine in the third inning, on just 11 hits to sweep the Lady Teutons in the doubleheader.

DeWitt had another good game at the plate, going 3-for-4 while Rachel Harman also had two of the Lady Teutons seven hits. Hope Schriner took the loss on the mound.

Teutons bury Ell-Saline

BROOKVILLE – It was an offensive explosion for the Inman baseball team on Tuesday as they scored 27 runs in two games to sweep Ell-Saline in a doubleheader on the road. With the wins, the Teutons even their season mark at 4-4 as they prep to host Hutchinson Trinity on Friday.

In game one, Connor Brown blew up the stat sheet by getting three hits including a two doubles and a home run while knocking in six runs in the Teutons 15-3 victory.

Carter Brown, Derick Johnson and Jayden Leonhardt each added doubles while Inman also ran wild as they stole 12 bases in the game. Kyler Konrade got the win on the mound for Inman, going give innings while giving up just one run on five hits and striking out seven. Carter Brown came on in relief.

Game two was much the same as the Teutons scored another 12 runs in getting the 12-4 win.

Connor Brown once again led the offensive attack by going 3-for-4 and pounding out a double and a triple, while Ryan Heaton also smacked out a triple for Inman.

Landon Snyder took the win on the mound, pitching five innings and giving up just one run on three hits while striking out four. Carson Munoz and Leonhardt both came on in relief for the Teutons.

Lady Eagles split with Marion

MARION – The Canton-Galva softball team raised their season mark to 2-4 by earning a split of a doubleheader on the road Tuesday at Marion. The Lady Eagles lost game one 17-0 before bouncing back to gain a 7-3 win in game two. Next up will be a trip to Sterling on Friday.

Nothing to write home about with game one as the Lady Eagles were no-hit by Marion while Carissa Klatt, Taygen O’Hara and Michaela Jowers worked the mound for Canton-Galva.

In game two, Canton-Galva took a late lead in the top of the sixth to gain the 7-3 victory.

Ashton Brewer went the distance for the Lady Eagles on the mound, allowing just three hits and three runs while striking out five. Taryn Norstrom, Gracie Kidd, Jayci Mastre, Emily Peterson and Megan Maltbie each collected hits to lead the Lady Eagle offense.

Eagles drop two to Marion

MARION – The bats continue to struggle for the Canton-Galva baseball team as they dropped both games of a road doubleheader at Marion on Tuesday. Marion scored a 9-1 win in game one before hammering the Eagles for a 15-0 three-inning second nightcap.

With the game tied at 1-1, Marion exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to gain the advantage and take the 9-1 win in the first game.

Canton-Galva managed just four hits in the game while Keaton Littrell was on the mound and took the loss while Brayden Collins threw two innings in relief.

The Eagles could only muster another two hits in game two as Marion scored 15 runs, including nine in the third for the game shortened win.

Nick Pearson, Collins and Landon Everett all worked the mound for Canton-Galva in the loss.

Now just 2-6 for the season, the Eagles will be off until Tuesday, April 23 when they travel to Little River.

LadySkins drop two despite 36 Hits

LITTLE RIVER – Despite knocking out 36 hits in two games, the Little River softball team lost both ends of a doubleheader at home with Minneapolis, losing game one 16-15 before dropping an 11-6 verdict in the nightcap.

Both teams swatted out 20 hits in game one as the visitors took the one-run victory by scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh and then holding Little River to just seven to close out the victory.

Amaya Sneath, Emma McBride and Madison Loder each banged out four hits each to lead the Little River offense, an offense that had Loder hammer two doubles while Anna Birdsong and Morgan Bottom each had one. McBride went the distance on the mound for the LadySkins and took the loss.

Another slugfest came with game two as the two teams combined for another 29 hits with Little River getting 16 despite the 11-6 loss.

Michelle Loder was the offensive leader, going 4-for-4 while also getting four of the LadySkins nine stolen bases. Bailey Hodgson, Kylie Eller, Madison Loder, McBride and Birdsong also had multiple hits, with Birdsong getting a double and Bottom hitting a home run.

Bella Debaere started the game on the mound for Little River, going six innings before McBride came on in relief.

Redskins drop two to Minneapolis

LITTLE RIVER – It was a defensive nightmare for the Little River baseball team as they racked up 18 errors in losing both ends of a home doubleheader, 20-5 and 15-5, to Minneapolis on Tuesday.

In game one the Redskins managed just two hits while committing 11 errors in giving up 20 runs on just seven hits in their loss to Minneapolis.

Graham Stephens had the offensive highlight for Little River by slugging a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Jayden Garrison started the game for the Redskins and took the loss while Keaton Richardson came on in relief.

Another seven errors in game two did not help Little River as Minneapolis scored another 15 runs on just 10 hits while sweeping the Redskins in the doubleheader.

Little River had just eight hits in the nightcap, but five were doubles by Cadence Birdsong, Kaden Schafer and Graham Stephens while Matt Daugherty pounded out two.

Kody Hawkinson started the game on the mound and got the loss while Stephens came on and pitched three and one-third innings in relief, striking out eight.

Follow our Twitter Sports Page @MacCountySports