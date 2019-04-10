NEWTON – Once again, the team with no home pool and no divers scored a meet victory as the McPherson High girls swim team remained unbeaten in meets this spring by taking the team title at the Newton Invitational on Tuesday despite not having a first-place finish in any event.

Scoring 279 team points, the Lady Bullpups outdistanced Derby by 20 points, host Newton by 23 and Andover by 24 in a tight team race to the very end.

“Today was a hard-fought win for us,” Head Coach Abby Bradstreet said. “We had some tough competition and were sitting in third place for a majority of the meet. The point difference between first and fourth was such a small margin and it feels great to capture another win.”

The 200 Medley Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay teams were the highest place finishes for McPherson as they both placed second.

Individually, Kierstan Trost earned a bronze in both the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Freestyle, while Karik Elliott earned a bronze for third in the 500 Freestyle to lead the Lady Bullpup in the individual swims. Trost also earned a State Consideration Time in here Individual Medley swim.

“We are such a small team compared to the others and with no diving it puts us at an even bigger disadvantage when we go into a meet,” Bradstreet said. “For the girls to go out and win a meet like this just shows how hard they are working. Their perseverance, determination, and enthusiasm are shining through this season. Several of our girls are so close to a state qualification time, and I’m confident they will get there before the season is over.”

The Lady Bullpups will not have time to rest up as they return to the pool on Thursday when they travel to a meet at Haysville/Campus.

