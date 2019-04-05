It was packed crowd at Turkey Creek, well 50 people to be exact on Thursday's opener of the Senior Men's Golf.

The team of the Jerry Meng, LeRoy Weddle, Francis Hendricks, Jerry Grant and Vaughan Johnson tallied 56. They beat the team of Marty Redstone, Allen Sents, Rick Anderson and Al Groke.

In the first flight was tied with the scorecard playoff. Bob Baldwin, Cameron Kaufman, Duane Bender and Paul Schultz ended the winners, beating the team of Harold Curl, Rex Morris, Joe Border and Tom Billings.

