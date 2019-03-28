Thursday

Mar 28, 2019 at 5:52 PM Mar 28, 2019 at 5:52 PM


JR. COLLEGE

BASEBALL

KJCCC Standings

West;Conf.;OVR

Barton;9-3;19-6

Butler;8-4;17-8

Cloud County;7-5;16-9

Hutchinson;7-5;16-11

Colby;4-4;16-9

Seward County;6-6;14-13

Garden City;3-5;17-9

Dodge City;3-5;13-8

Pratt;1-11;13-14

Conference Schedule/Results

Today’s Games

Barton at Seward County, 1 p.m. (2)

Dodge City at Pratt, 1 p.m. (2)

Butler at Colby, 1 p.m. (2)

Johnson County at Allen County, 1 p.m. (2)

Cowley at Highland, 1 p.m. (2)

Kansas City, Kan. at Fort Scott, 1 p.m. (2)

Garden City at Hutchinson, 1 p.m. (2)

Labette at Coffeyville, 2 p.m. (2)

 

SOFTBALL

KJCCC Standings

West;Conf.;OVR

Colby;9-3;19-11

Seward County;4-2;7-18

Garden City;3-7;10-12

Dodge City;3-7;9-9

NWK Tech;1-7;1-22

Conference Schedule/Results

Tuesday’s Results

Butler 10, Hutchinson 0 (5 inn.)

Butler 15, Hutchinson 1 (5 inn.)

Wednesday’s Results

Butler 9, Independence 7

Butler 20, Independence 7

Barton 21, Pratt 8 (5 inn.)

Barton 11, Pratt 0

Hutchinson 5, Garden City 4 (9 inn.)

Hutchinson 3, Garden City 0

Colby 5, Seward County 4

Colby 21, Seward County 2

Saturday’s Games

Dodge City at Barton, 1 p.m. (2)

Colby at Pratt, 1 p.m. (2)

Seward County at Independence, 2 p.m. (2)

Garden City at Butler, 2 p.m. (2)

 

Preps

SOCCER

Monday's Results

Goddard Invitational

Eisenhower vs. Buhler, late

Wichita North 9, Ark City 0

Goddard 4, Rose Hill 0

Garden City 2, Andover 1

Semifinals

Today

Wichita North vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Garden City vs. Goddard, 7 p.m.

Consolation

Ark City vs. TBD, 5 p.m.

Andover vs. Rose Hill, 5 p.m.

Final

Friday, 7 p.m.