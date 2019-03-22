After a close 7-5 first game, the Dodge City Red Demons softball team run-ruled the McPherson Bullpups in the second game of Thursday night’s doubleheader between the two teams, winning the second game 16-6 in five innings.

It was an up-and-down night for the Red Demons in which they allowed the Bullpups to make comebacks in each game.

In the first, they jumped out to a 6-0 lead before McPherson scored four of the next five runs, narrowly falling short in the first game.

Through the first two innings of the second game, the Red Demons crushed the Bullpup pitchers, taking a 9-1 lead entering the third.

Still, the Bullpups were far from done. In the fifth inning, they scored five runs to cut Dodge City’s lead to 10-6 before Dodge City was able to close the door and win with six runs of their own in the bottom half of the fifth.

“I think we just get a little complacent,” said Red Demon head coach Ashley Podschun. “We’re not keeping our foot on that pedal like we need to. With the way we came out each game, we came out on fire — I just want to see that the whole time.”

She said that after the first game she talked to the team about scoring one or two runs each inning.

“I thought this second game we did a lot better at that, we just let them make a few more runs than we should have,” Podschun said.

A lot of that scoring she attributed to senior Raegan Lopp's long night in the pitching circle. She threw the whole first game, then had to enter the game as relief when her sister Raemie’s knee started to bug her.

“They were seeing (Raegan Lopp) quite a bit, so they started jumping on her late,” Podschun said. “That’s kind of where their run came from, I think.”

Podschun said she really proud of how the offense came out.

“That’s one thing I really wasn’t worried about," Podschun said. "I was pretty sure our offense was going to be there."

It wasn’t a perfect performance, as a couple of players who had been hot in practice didn’t have a lot of success Thursday, so that will be something the team has to work on. The team was also solid with its pitching, she said.

The Red Demons host Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian next Tuesday in another doubleheader. The first of the games is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Dodge City’s Legends Park.