Barton’s Jake Skala pitched a gem in Saturday’s opener and then the Garden City Community College bullpen fell apart in the nightcap as the host Cougars finished off the four-game sweep of the Broncbusters with wins of 3-1 and 12-4.

All four games of the series were played in Great Bend, despite the Busters being listed as the home team Saturday, because Williams Stadium is not playable after the recent snows.

The Busters fall to 12-7 overall, having lost their last five, and to 0-4 in the conference. Barton improves to 12-3 and 4-0.

Barton 3, Garden City 1

Skala was dominant for the Cougars Saturday morning, tossing the seven-inning complete game, giving up just five hits, one walk, one unearned run while striking out four. It took him just 84 pitches to get through the game.

Buster starter Connery O’Donnell was solid, going six innings and giving up just two earned runs on four hits and one walk, with seven strikeouts. But he did surrender single tallies in each of the first two innings, the first on a two-out rally that included a single, hit-by-pitch and RBI single. Barton added the second run when a two-base error allowed a runner to reach second, and then come around to score two batters later on an RBI groundout.

The Busters pulled within 2-1 in the fifth, taking advantage of an error by Barton that allowed Chris Lara to reach, and then a pair of sacrifice bunts got him to third, where Jake Barber singled him in.

In the sixth, Sean Klein doubled with one out, but was thrown out trying to advance to third.

Barton extended its lead to 3-1 in the seventh on a sacrifice fly, and the Busters went 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the inning to seal the Barton win.

Barton 12, Garden City 4

For the first time all weekend, the Busters took a lead against the Cougars with a second-inning sacrifice fly off the bat of Brock Johnson to make it 1-0, and they pushed that to 3-0 in the fifth. Lara led off with a home run, and then Barber drove in another run with an RBI groundout later in the inning.

But in the sixth, after Buster starter Malachi Crone finished his five scoreless innings of work, Barton exploded off of the bullpen. The Cougars racked up seven hits and three walks or hit-by-pitches in the frame off three Buster relievers, scratching across nine runs to delete the Busters’ advantage and establish a commanding lead.

Barton pushed that to 10-3 and then 12-3 by the ninth, before Barber drove in the final run for the Busters with a single.

Coleton Crisp picked up the win for Barton, tossing three scoreless innings in relief, while Andrew Sumner took the loss for the Busters, giving up three hits and three runs while recording just one out in the fateful sixth inning.

The Busters — who have yet to play at home this season — have a road game at Otero, Colo., on Tuesday, before they are set to host Dodge City at 1 p.m. Thursday to begin the next conference series.