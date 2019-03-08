MANHATTAN — Dean Wade, Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes all will take lifelong memories with them of four years in Bramlage Coliseum, so no doubt there will be a wave of emotion and even nostalgia when they are introduced and celebrated for the final time Saturday in their home arena.

But the first order of business for Kansas State's three senior leaders, and indeed the entire Wildcat team, is an even bigger celebration — a Big 12 championship.

"It hasn't really sunk in yet that it's senior night, and I won't play at Bramlage anymore," Wade said of the 5 p.m. regular-season finale against Oklahoma. "But our main focus just has to be OU. We’ve just got to treat it as any other Big 12 game. Obviously it's a huge game, but so is any other Big 12 game of the year."

Well, maybe not quite.

Beat Oklahoma and the No. 18-ranked Wildcats (23-7, 13-4 Big 12) can do no worse than share the conference regular-season championship for the first time since 2013. They enter the finale tied for first with Texas Tech, which finishes up with a 1 p.m. game at Iowa State.

Brown, the Wildcats' leading scorer at 15.1 points per game and a conference player of the year candidate, said the tight league race has prepared the team for one last must-win game before moving on to the postseason.

"I don't think any added pressure is there," Brown said. "I feel we're playing for a championship every game. We've played this team before and we've been in this situation since we were able to get in first place, so we've been playing to stay on top the entire time. It's just a matter of finishing it out, staying poised, staying confident, sticking to our principles and winning the game."

K-State coach Bruce Weber's reminder to his seniors was not to look at Saturday's game as the end, but rather as a beginning.

"You think about them and then you appreciate them, but my big message is, it's senior day and obviously for them it's a special moment (and) your last home game," he said. "But there's so much more basketball to play and so many more things to accomplish that I hope they don't get in that mindset that this is it.

"This is just another step along the way, so I hope they embrace it. The other guys, we always talk about honor the seniors by playing your butts off, but at the same time we've got a lot more that we can do here in this next month."

The Wildcats should be well positioned to claim the title by going against an Oklahoma team (19-10, 7-10) that they beat 74-61 on the road Jan. 16. But the Sooners are still battling for a possible NCAA Tournament bid and have won four of their last five, including a decisive 81-68 victory Tuesday over Kansas that ended the Jayhawks' hopes for a 15th straight league title.

"I hope it was a good thing to catch our guys' attention and realize these guys are for real," Weber said. "Even though we beat them double digits at their place, they seem to be playing at a high level right now."

Weber has no concerns that the Wildcats are ready to elevate their game and rise to the occasion, regardless of the senior day distractions.

"I think we've played with championship pressure every day and we played (with) it last year in the Elite Eight," he said. "We played it in the NCAA, we played it when (the seniors) were sophomores to get into the NCAA Tournament, so I think they've been through it.

"To me it's preparation. My little messages to them have been about being prepared mentally and understand your opponent and understand every game is different."

This game is different because of the senior day festivities, not to mention the opportunity to hoist a trophy at the end.

"This is our championship game," Stokes said.