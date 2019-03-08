A first inning implosion in Friday’s opener and an anemic offense in the nightcap resulted in the Garden City Broncbusters getting swept by Barton in both teams’ conference debut in Great Bend.

Barton parlayed a six-run first inning into a 9-5 win in the opening game of the doubleheader, with the Busters pulling within 7-3, but were unable to finish a rally in the loss.

In the nightcap, Barton again took an early lead, but it was only 3-0 through three innings, but the Buster offense stalled, racking up just five total hits in the 4-1 loss.

“When you lose two, it’s not any fun,” GCCC head coach Chris Finnegan said. “I thought we played better as the day went on, but when you give up a six-spot in the first inning, it’s hard to dig out of.”

Barton 9, Garden City 5

Friday’s first game began promising, when the Busters loaded the bases with none out, but then struck out in order to end the top of the first without scratching across a run.

“We didn’t put a barrel on the ball, and that’s really tough,” Finnegan said. “That set the tone for them for the rest of the game.”

To make things worse, the host Cougars exploded with six-consecutive hits in the bottom half of the inning, capped by a two-run triple, to take a 6-0 lead off of starter Eric Heiman.

The sophomore pitcher settled down from there, giving up just one more run in the next four innings, but the hole was too large. The Busters got three runs in the fifth on RBI doubles from Sean Klein and Corbin Truslow, and then an RBI single from Dakota Finley, to make it 7-3 in the fifth. Barton added an eighth run with a leadoff home run from Tyler Bandiera off reliever Jordan Yates, and then a ninth with an RBI double in the sixth, before the Busters score two meaningless runs in the seventh — a two-run double by Finley.

Heiman took the loss, giving up 12 hits and seven earned runs in four innings. He struck out two. Zach Curry recorded the win for Barton.

Barton 4, Garden City 1

The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly, and pushed it to 3-0 in the second, when Bandiera singled, and then Trenton Ferguson reached on a dropped third strike, during which Bandiera advanced to third.

A sacrifice bunt moved Ferguson to second and Bandiera scored on the throw. After a walk, Barton got an RBI single off Buster starter Darrian Escobar-Winter, who was making his first start after spending the first month of the season as a two-way player.

“We just looked at our whole staff, and he hasn’t been swinging the bat very well at all for us,” Finnegan said. “So for us to be successful, he needs to be a starter for us and we needed to move Jake (Douglas) to the bullpen.”

Escobar-Winter’s outing was solid, Finnegan said, making Barton work for every run. But the Buster offense could not produce.

“Their pitching staff is very good,” Finnegan said. “Every time we had a chance to score, they’d make a pitch to get them out of it.”

The two teams meet again on Saturday in Barton, but the Busters will be the home team. Garden City has yet to play at home this season because of the winter weather throughout the region.

“It’s going to affect everybody,” Finnegan said of the weather. “It’s affected us more than anybody else, but (Barton) cleared six to eight inches off their field, and they turned around and beat us twice.”

Finnegan is just hoping the Busters can get some momentum going Saturday.

“If we can find a way to split, great, but we’ve just got to find a way to get going,” he said.