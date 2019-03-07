SALINA — Head coach Tim Hofferber certainly couldn't fault his team's effort in the opening round of the Class 4A girls state tournament.

The Tigers, despite ice-cold shooting and crippling foul trouble, hung with once-beaten Baldwin for much of Thursday's game before dropping a 47-41 decision at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

Baldwin advanced to Friday's semifinals against unbeaten power Bishop Miege, while Ulysses ended its season at 18-5 after making its first state tournament appearance in 38 years.

"I'm proud of my girls. They battled and battled, and what you saw out there was a team that believed they belonged, especially in the first half," Hufferber said. "And, this was a team that knew it was not going to quit when it was down by nine points in the fourth quarter."

Ulysses struggled all night to score, finishing with just 23.4 percent shooting (15 of 64) from the field, including only four 3-pointers in 25 attempts. Add that to the foul trouble - 6-2 senior Riley Oglevie played just 12 minutes before fouling out - and it was remarkable the Tigers were within striking distance for nearly the entire second half.

"That hurt. The foul trouble changed a couple things," Hufferber said. "One, it changed the way our defense can protect the rim. When you have a 6-2 rim-protector in there and she's gone, that changes things. And two, another one of our bigs getting in foul trouble really affected our rotation."

For Baldwin coach Bob Martin - a Ulysses High graduate himself - there's no such thing as an ugly victory at the state tournament. He could have easily put his team's victory in that category, but his post-game remarks centered on the energy expended by both teams.

Martin's team held Ulysses to 23.4 percent shooting to overcome 17 turnovers - 13 were steals by Ulysses - and a 44-37 disadvantage on the boards.

"No, no, no, I think it's kind of way both teams play," said Martin. "Both teams played really hard and over time it gets a little ugly at the end, but I think it's more of a testament to how hard both teams played. Ulysses is a good team and they battle you all the time. They never rolled over for us."

Despite having all kinds of trouble making shots, Ulysses was leading by three points (26-23) at the 5:22 mark of the third quarter when Baldwin started making shots of its own. In a span of 77 seconds, Macey Frost buried a pair of 3-pointers and Lindsey Toot added another.

The 3-pointers helped ignite a 14-3 run as Baldwin built a 40-31 advantage with 6:05 left in the game.

Ulysses didn't quit. The Tigers closed the gap to three points with 4:05 remaining, but Baldwin made enough free throws and stops down the stretch to hold on to the victory.

Frost led the Bulldogs with 13 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Ogle also added four blocked shots and a pair of steals.

Madison Haney scored 14 points and had five steals to lead the Tigers, who were making their first state tournament appearance since 1981, while Cristen Edwards added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Haney, Edwards and Oglevie were three of six seniors who played their final game for Ulysses. The others were Alyssa Castilleja, Luz Gomez and Gina Ballesteros.

"I've got six seniors here and it's going to be awful hard to say goodbye to them," Hufferber said. "They accounted themselves very well this year. They've got nothing to feel bad about, other than the fact they played their last game. It was going to happen sooner of later. I'm proud of them."