HAYS — Stanton County girls basketball coach Trevor Siebert knew WaKeeney-Trego's defense was its strength, but the Golden Eagles made life more difficult on the Trojans' offense than Siebert had imagined in Thursday night's Class 2A tournament opener.

The Trojans struggled to find any kind of an offensive rhythm, shooting just 21.9 percent from the field in a 49-33 loss at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

"Like everybody said, they play really, really good defense," Siebert said. "When you watch them on film, we underestimated them a little bit. On film, they didn't look quite as quick and everything. But they are very, very quick defensively. We had shots early and we missed them.

"We had to battle back and our girls kept fighting."

Stanton County (17-7) trailed 15-5 at the end of the first quarter and was down 28-17 at halftime.

The Trojans trimmed the lead down to eight with 6:50 left after a 3-pointer from Rylie Cook but could get no closer.

"This group, in the sub-state final we were down 12 at halftime, so there was no panic on any of their faces," Siebert said. "We tried to do that again, it just wasn't there tonight."

Cook led the Trojans with 15 points while Jordyn Tucker added 12.

With no seniors on the roster, Siebert said he's excited for the future.

"We get to walk off here and start looking forward to the future," Siebert said. "It's no guarantee that we're making it back, but we expect to and we know the feeling now."