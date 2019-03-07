OLATHE NORTHWEST 57, LIBERAL 46

No. 8 seed Olathe Northwest never trailed in knocking off top-seeded Liberal, with Drake recruit Sarah Beth Gueldner scoring a game-high 31 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Ravens.

Junior Mary Reiber added 16 points for Northwest (16-7), including a 9-of-10 performance at the free-throw line.

Junior Machia Mullens scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Liberal, which finished its season 22-1.

———

Olathe NW;15;14;12;16;--;57

Liberal;6;13;13;14;--;46

Olathe NW (16-7) – M. Reiber 3-5 9-10 16, Thomas 2-6 2-2 8, Boeh 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 1-4 0-0 2, Gueldner 11-22 4-6 31, Ho. McCormick 0-0 0-0 0, Cass 0-1 0-0 0, J. Reiber 0-0 0-0 0, Ha. McCormick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-39 15-18 57.

Liberal (22-1) – Horyna 3-10 4-4 11, Gimore 0-3 0-0 0, Mullens 10-16 8-9 29, Hay 1-4 0-0 2, Warden 1-7 2-3 4, Alarcon 0-0 0-0 0, Watt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-40 14-16 46.

3-point shots – Olathe NW 8-16 (Gueldner 5-9, Thomas 2-3, M. Reiber 1-2, Wade 0-2), Liberal 2-12 (Horyna 1-4, Mullens 1-2, Gilmore 0-2, Hay 0-2, Warden 0-2). Total fouls – Olathe NW 10, Liberal 16. Fouled out – none.