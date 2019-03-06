In June of 2018, the Ulysses Tigers girls basketball team participated in a summer camp at Pittsburg State University. They happened to be paired with Baldwin, the defending Class 4A-II state champions.

That game was close the whole way, Ulysses head coach Tim Hofferber recalls, with Baldwin eventually winning by less than 10. But the hard-fought game gave his Tigers some confidence entering the 2018-19 season, Hofferber said.

Now, after the Tigers have gone 18-4 and reached the Class 4A state tournament in Salina, the sixth-seeded Tigers are one again matched up with third-seed Baldwin (19-1) in the opening round. That game is set for 4:45 p.m. Thursday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

“A little full circle for us,” Hofferber said. “We’re not feeling overconfident, but we’re not intimidated either, because we’ve been on the court with them. We have a lot of respect for them … They’re defending champs, and they didn’t get there by luck.”

But the Tigers have gotten better since the summer, as well.

“We’re better scorers and in more ways,” Hofferber said. “Early in the year, more teams were focusing on Gina Ballesteros, thinking she was our only threat, but now they have to focus on more. We’re way more well-rounded now.”

Ballesteros still leads that offense, scoring 14 in the Tigers’ 35-21 win over Wamego in the sub-state final, but there’s others capable of finding the net, too, such as 5-10 senior forward Madison Haney, or or 5-6 senior point guard Alyssa Catilleja, among others.

But the Tigers are not going to blow teams away with their offense, regardless. It’s their defense the Tigers rely on.

“Our zone has really stifled a lot of our competition,” Hofferber said.

Wamego had just five points at halftime of Saturday’s sub-state final. Buhler just nine in the sub-state semifinal. In fact, the Tigers are allowing an average of seven points in the first half of their last four games.

In total, they’re allowing 35.6 points per game this season.

“We apply a lot of ball pressure once a ball gets to a side, and then we try to limit your opportunities out of that side,” Hofferber said.

They can take some chances with an aggressive zone, Hofferber said, because 6-2 center Riley Oglevie is a rim protector that not many Kansas high schools boast.

Oglevie led the prestigious Mid-America Classic — which featured state 5A top-seed McPherson and a 14-7 Manhattan team — in blocks and rebounds.

“She allows us to cover more ground with our zone,” Hofferber said.

Baldwin, meanwhile, is led by a pair of senior guards, Macey Frost and Kayla Kurtz, who are averaging more than 25 points per game between the two of them. And 6-foot senior post Kate Ogle is not far behind with 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.