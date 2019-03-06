Three people who were on the last Stanton County girls team to go to a state tournament were in the gym on Saturday as the Trojans punched another state ticket.

One was even on the bench, but all three had long since stopped playing basketball. In fact, all of the players on this year’s team — which beat Sublette, 42-36, in the sub-state final — were not even alive the last time a Stanton County girls team stepped foot on a state tournament hardwood in 1999.

“They were really excited about it,” Stanton County coach Trevor Siebert said of his team.

It was such an occasion that two of the players on that team, Micha Cook and Dodie Martin, made the trip out to Meade to watch the Trojans advance.

And assistant coach Robyn Kendrick was also an assistant on that 1999 team — Kendrick also played on the first-ever state tournament team in 1984.

No Stanton County team has ever won the state title, and if these seventh-seeded Trojans (17-6) want to become the first, they’ll have to pull of a first-round upset to do it, facing second-seed Trego Community (19-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A tournament at Fort Hays State’s Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Though, the Trojans aren’t buying into the underdog role.

“We’re never really even talked about it,” Siebert said. “We just took the approach that there’s not an undefeated team in 2A. We’re taking the approach that it’s anybody’s game any night.”

The Trojans have seemingly turned it up a notch in the postseason so far, having won their three postseason games after losing four of their final five regular season games.

“We eliminated some mistakes that we had been usually making,” Siebert said. “We knew those turnovers needed to stop.”

And they’re not missing as many assignments as they had previously, Siebert said.

“We’re super young,” he said of his squad, which does not have a single senior on the roster, starting two juniors and three sophomores. “We’ve definitely grown up a little every single week.”

The Trojans began the season with nine-straight wins, but struggled in league play, including getting swept by Sublette, before the Trojans won when it mattered in the sub-state final.

Even in that game, Stanton County fell behind 20-8 at halftime, before rallying to stun the Larks in the second half.

The Trojans were able to do that by continuing their up tempo pace they like to play at. And they’ll have to work hard to try to speed up Trego, Siebert said.

The Golden Eagles like to slow it down, Siebert said, and are allowing just 33.2 points per game.

“We’re going to see what we can do to force our tempo,” Siebert said.

The Trojans are led by Rylie Cook’s 11.4 points per game, while Jordyn Tucker and Chloe Chenoweth are averaging a little more than seven points per game.