Appearing in their third-straight state tournament, Scott City’s girls were hoping to stick around longer than they did last year, when they exited in the first round.

Wednesday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, those hopes fell short in the opening round of the Class 3A tournament to Norton in a 48-45 loss. Scott City had downed Norton in the sub-state finals last year to advance to state.

And when coach Sarah McCormick and her team look back on what could have been, it would be at the free-throw line.

The Beavers were just 6 for 15, while Norton was 19 for 30, including eight in the final quarter.

“We’re usually a really strong free-throw shooting team,” McCormick said. “I don’t know what it was, but we struggled from the line tonight. That was a huge difference.”

Down by 15 at one point, Scott City climbed back to within one point late in the game — three different times — but Norton drained six free throws in the closing seconds to seal the win.

Scott City, trailing 39-25 after three quarters, went on a 14-2 run in the final period, erasing a 14-point deficit to close within 41-39 with just over three minutes to play.

Following a Norton free throw — its first point in nearly five minutes — Emily Weathers made it a one-point deficit with a layup.

Off the 24th turnover of the day for Norton, Scott City stepped to the line for a tying free throw with 2:11 to play, but couldn’t convert the front end of the one-and-one.

Norton responded with a pair of free throws after Lyndi Rumford picked up her fifth foul.

Weathers cut it to one again (44-43) with another layup.

Hailey Hauser sank 1-of-2 free throws, and Norton grabbed the offensive board to lead 45-43 with 1:09 to play.

Following a timeout, the Jays were content to play keepaway. Madison Shapland went for a steal but was called for a foul, sending Tayli Hartwell to the line, where she made it, 46-43.

Weathers scored again to make it 46-45 with 20 seconds to play, but Brynn McCormick was called for her fifth foul, sending Taryn Kuhn to the line for two free throws with 12.3 seconds to go.

The senior missed the first, and Scott City called timeout. Kuhn then missed the next free throw, and the ball went out of bounds to the Beavers.

Scott City lost control of the ball twice on the next trip down, turning it over to the ‘Jays with just over three seconds to play.

Kuhn went to the line once more time, this time sinking both. Scott City turned it over on the final play, as well.

It was a tough loss for a team that has established a winning tradition since McCormick took over as head coach four years ago.

“These girls want to win,” she said. “They’re extremely competitive.”

Three Beavers scored in double figures, with Weathers leading with 15 points. Latta had 13 coming off the bench, and Rumford had 11.

“It was definitely a team effort,” McCormick said. “That’s why I think this hurt so much — none of them wanted to be done.”

Kuhn and Hadley Hauser led Norton with 12 points each. Hartwell added 10.

With no seniors, Scott City has everybody back, now with a tradition to keep alive.

“It’s exciting to see. I also think the girls learned some lessons (from this loss) about how difficult it is to not only get to the state tournament but to perform well,” McCormick said. “Hopefully these are things that, if we make another run like this next year, we’ve learned what to do and what not to do.”

Norton advances to the semifinals on Friday, when it will play Royal Valley.