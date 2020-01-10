There are many issues to come in the 2020 legislative session. Some will be truly helpful to Kansans. Some will be distractions to sway voters in an election year. Among these, there is one issue that we must continue to move forward on — fiscal responsibility and a balanced budget. The failed 2012 Brownback tax experiment gutted the state for years — now we are trying to rebuild.

Under Gov. Laura Kelly’s leadership, we’ve begun to dig ourselves out of a nearly $1 billion budget deficit accrued over the last eight years. This deficit — and the consequent budget cuts to core state services in attempts to offset it — left every state agency and institution in pieces. Fiscal responsibility is more imperative now than ever as we slowly but surely begin to rebuild Kansas. More than $2 billion was taken from “the bank of KDOT” — the Kansas Department of Transportation — just to balance the budget. Gov. Kelly has a plan to restore full funding to KDOT within four years.

Our K-12 schools went woefully underfunded for years. We’ve managed to satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court on adequacy and equity, but we must continue to protect that funding and ensure the Legislature fulfills its promise to fully fund schools and give students the opportunity for a quality education. Higher education funding was cut by $35 million in 2015. We’ve begun work to restore that, adding $20 million in higher ed funding last session.

Kansas state employees went 10 years without a single pay raise. They’ve now had a 2.5% raise two years in a row. The Kansas state employee retirement system, KPERS, had seen skipped payments 15 times in eight years, leaving retired employees deprived of the very money they’d paid into for years. Under Gov. Kelly, KPERS funding has been fully restored and an additional $51 million has been paid into the KPERS fund.

The budget cuts to DCF (the Department for Children and Families) is certainly the most heartbreaking result of the Brownback tax experiment and consequent deficit. Immensely underfunded, DCF has been fraught with problems ranging from children missing from the system to children sleeping in agency offices. In rare occurrences, even worse things have happened due to the agency’s lack of capacity to handle the number of cases reported. This last year, we were able to add 36 more social workers to DCF and have begun repairs within the agency.

We’ve made great strides in just one year under responsible leadership with a focus on fiscal responsibility. Gov. Kelly has presented a balanced budget that has allowed her administration and the Kansas Legislature to begin to dig ourselves out of the mess we were left with. The importance of fiscal responsibility cannot be understated, nor can the positive impact it has already made on our state.

We cannot afford to stop digging out now. We can’t go backwards. We must learn from the mistakes of the past and be certain not to repeat them. Being responsible with our state budget is the very backbone of ensuring Kansas is a great place for families, schools, businesses, growth and prosperity.

Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, is the Kansas House minority leader.