Mary Englebreit created a compelling poster of a young girl with her hands planted squarely on her hips, feet planted wide and a snarl on her face. In large letters, the poster says, "Snap out of it."

I purchased it when my kids were young because I used that expression frequently. It hung on the back of my office door for years. There was also a popular Eagles song called, "Get Over It." I was fond of that, too. Part of the lyrics said, "All this whinin’ and cryin’ and pitchin’ a fit. Get over it. Get over it."

That might give you a clue about how I react to whining and feeling sorry for oneself. You can ask my kids today. They didn’t get an overdose of sympathy for their disappointments. At home, we always talked about people who really had problems and that our suffering was minor compared to others.

As I’ve aged, I realize I may have been a little hard on them. A lot of their feelings got shelved, and psychiatrists today say that’s not healthy.

But today, I am using that phrase again in light of the mask issue. Pardon me for wading into controversy, but this is silly in my estimation. It seems 2020 is the year of complaining. "My kids can’t go to school." "We can’t have our traditional holiday gatherings." "We can’t go on our wedding anniversary cruise."

Let’s talk about people who have real problems to deal with: being deathly ill, losing a loved one or losing a job or a business. We have to ask ourselves, "Am I being inconvenienced, or do I have a real problem?"

If it is an inconvenience, I say, "Snap out of it!" Just as the hypnotist snaps his finger to wake a person out of a hypnotic state, we need to wake up to the suffering around us.

There is no excuse for ignoring our neighbors that are hurting so badly. Many of our neighbors are showing up as essential workers every day. They risk their lives to take care of those who need care. So many are giving so much, the least the rest of us can do is wear a mask.

As I mentioned, the Eagles said it perfectly, "All this whinin’ and cryin’ and pitchin’ a fit. Get over it."

