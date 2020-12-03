Even though President-elect Biden has been informed by the General Services Administration that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, don't assume that means he has given up and has admitted he lost the election.

No, our narcissist, self-centered president will still keep going to judges of states that he lost trying to convince them the mail-in ballots were rigged. Of course, every judge in those states, some of which include Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, has denied his request.

U.S District Judge Matthew Brann in Williamsport, Penn.,made a statement referring to Trump's insisting he won Pennsylvania, "This claim like Frankenstein's monster has been haphazardly stitched together." I bet if Frankenstein and his monster heard that they would feel vilified being compared to Trump.

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan stated he was embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up about what he referred to as "bizarre"moves. Even former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a close ally of Trump, stated the president's legal team has been a "national embarrassment."

Then of course there's Rudy Giuliani, Trump's attorney. In his press conference Rudy, insists Trump won and many of the votes for Biden are fraud and the counting is not over yet.

And Mike Pompeo, an embarrassment to Kansas more than once, is again being one by stating, "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

On Jan. 20, when President-elect Biden becomes President Biden, we all know we haven't heard the end of Trump's claiming he won.

Marijo Mastroianni, Topeka