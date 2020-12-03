This is to the person in the vehicle that hit the dog on Nov. 12 at the top of the hill on S.W. 29th Street across from the Dairy Queen. Yes, that dog had a name and a family that loved him.

His name was Pete, and no, Pete did not survive.

It wasn't because of the other people who stopped to assist or the wonderful staff at the veterinarian's office. Yes, it was an accident that Pete got out and ran into the street. But what I cannot accept is the fact that you had no heart. You didn't even stop.

My question to you is, would you have stopped if it were a human that you hit?

Pets are family members to many people. If you are a driver, you need to be responsible. There is a young lady who lost her best friend when you hit her dog.

Leann Dexter, Topeka