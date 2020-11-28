The holidays often seem like a big check list. Be sure to do this and that. Buy this, cook that and don’t forget to do that other thing. After all, it’s tradition.

It’s a holiday season like no other and with that comes change. Change in habits, change in traditions and other adaptations will be made as we celebrate the season dubbed "the most wonderful time of the year."

But not everyone is feeling so wonderful. Some of us have struggled to make it to this point in the year in one way or another. People are looking for a helping hand. It is the season of giving after all.

So let’s do something about it.

We know change is hard, but it’s often easier when we can see the benefits of change. We know people are hurting from the financial strain the coronavirus pandemic has placed upon so many of us, especially small businesses.

So we have a suggestion for you this season, if you’re able to do so: Support small businesses when doing your holiday shopping. These hometown businesses could really use the support.

They’ve been there when we needed support for hometown schools, teams and charities. It’s time we support them back.

Buy gift cards to those restaurants, boutiques, stores and specialty shops. If you can, we strongly encourage you to purchase products there instead of online or from big box stores. Those large chains don’t need your money anyway.

These gifts will likely be more personal too and that shows the recipient you care. It’s the thought that counts, but let’s not discount how impactful local flair can be too.

Spending locally has great impact on our communities. That cash will stay local to support not only that business, but the workers it employs. This keeps our economy thriving and our communities strong.

We’ve long advocated for our Main Streets and will continue to do so. They are critical to the success of our state. Especially in more rural settings. That is frankly the nicest gift we can give our fellow Kansans this season.

So how about it, Kansas, will you commit to shopping local this season? Be sure to do so when you make your list. And don’t forget to check it twice.