Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says, "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," after President Donald Trump refused to concede the election, saying, without evidence, he will win once allegations of voter fraud are confronted. Here is what readers across Kansas are saying.

Hays Daily News Facebook:

Blake Leiker: they already have evidence. It’s there. So sick and tired of all the news being false

Scott Hugh: they have zero evidence! Zero! Stop living in a make believe world created by the lying trumptard! Good Lord! ZERO

Diana Pan: Those same ballots had valid votes for the Republican Congressional nominees though, right?

Kathy Fitzgerald Sholders (Diana Pan): right. These people are delusional and grasping at straws. They'll be gone soon. Not soon enough, but soon.

Vicki Degenhardt: There is evidence! HDN...joining the fake news? So disappointed in you

Hutchinson News Facebook:

Leah Touzel Henderson: Wow! Way to be unbiased, Hutch News!!! What a joke!

Laurie Pivonka (Leah Touzel Henderson): they are accurate. The cases have been thrown out of court over and over again. For lack of evidence. You can look it up. Not in news sources, in the court rulings. They are public records. Try it.

Allison E O'Hare: Yeah evidence in at least 4 of the contested states. Also, a president elect can not be chosen until all legal issues are finalized. So, there is no president elect yet, and therefore nothing to concede to! I should turn y’all in for false news, but we all know social media is in on it.

Steve Sorensen: And this guy wants to represent Kansas

Keith Wiebe (Steve Sorensen): Him and his wife can get things accomplished. Just look at how they got the gov't to help them with their Christmas card mailings!

Tom Roepka: Wow! Get a grip people. Biden won, trump lost and no matter how many times you recount the votes, trump will still be a loser. So go ahead and recount them all, that way we can watch him lose again.

Leavenworth Times Facebook:

Kelley Lewis Perry: Typical liberal newspaper comment. There's plenty of evidence you morons

Stephanie Clary Verhaeg (Kelley Lewis Perry): not a shred...just lies

Cat Christine: Getting bored by him banging on about the votes

Karen Sirridge (Cat Christine): I SUPPORT THE FACTS/TRUTH. HOWEVER LONG IT TAKES.

Pittsburg Morning Sun:

Shari Wilson: People saying there's evidence yet never seem to back it up. This behavior, on the part of the trump administration, was certainly expected and planned for. It'll all be over soon enough. Meanwhile trump will continue this charade so he can continue to fundraise. He's broke and facing a mountain of legal battles after he becomes a private citizen and Deutsche bank is preparing to seize his properties for lack of pmt on loans. If you're a trump supporter and gullible enough to believe what this administration is saying, by all means, donate money. As long as he can con he'll grift.

Marilyn Miles Snider: What do you mean "without evidence"? Anyone with half a brain can see the evidence.

Patrick Clement (Marilyn Miles Snider): There is no evidence.

Jim Bowman: this is what utter desperation looks like.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook:

Tom Thurston: The Democrats impeached Trump without any evidence, the difference is after the voter fraud Is looked into and it's not enough for President Trump will leave instead of crying like Democrats still are about 2016

Amy Schumacher Rutherford (Tom Thurston): except that there was a great deal of evidence in the impeachment and trump has demonstrated no indication of leaving

Julie Ford: He is such an embarrassment for Kansas.

Paul Borcherding: Proves how corrupt Republicans have become. All they care about is power.

Renay Sarvey Roberts: Without evidence???? Wow you really are a terrible organization!!! Just wait..

George Bement: The difference is, Trump lost, biggly.

Robert Tharp: Pompeo is CIA. He knows. You fools don't.