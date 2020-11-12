My HOA does not have recycle bins, so I use the receptacles at the Mission Township Fire Station on Urish Road. My last visit was very disheartening. I overhead two Mission firemen say, "If this continues to take firemen’s’ time, we may have to stop this."

I walked around the receptacle to beg them to not do this and was shocked by what I saw. People had literally dumped their recycled items on the ground. There was plastic containers, cardboard, paper and — you name it — on the ground. As I was helping pick up this mess, they told me they have to do this at least once a week to keep their property clean.

Mission Township Fire Station, thank you for allowing Shawnee County to place recycle bins on your property! My fellow recyclers, how in the world can you recycle and litter at the same time? Seriously, this is the reason receptacles have disappeared from other locations.

If you care enough to recycle, care enough to do it responsibly.

Rosalee Cooper, Topeka