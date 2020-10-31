Kansans, take it from me — Dr. Roger Marshall will make us proud in the U.S. Senate.

He is a fellow Army veteran. He’s the proud son of a police chief. He’s a fifth-generation Kansas farm kid, and a first-generation college student. For nearly 30 years, he’s been a pro-life physician and he’s delivered more than 5,000 babies. Since being elected to the U.S. House, Dr. Marshall has stood strong for our state and our values. He’s a steady hand in uncertain times.

I know Dr. Roger Marshall. And I trust him. He will continue our state’s proud tradition of common-sense leadership and results.

On the other hand, we know about Dr. Marshall’s opponent. She voted with Democrats 90 percent of the time in the Kansas legislature. Recently, she praised gun confiscations and gun bans on video. And she said that a Supreme Court nominee’s faith is fair game in the confirmation process.

Perhaps most troubling of all about Dr. Marshall’s opponent, however, is that her first vote as a U.S. senator would be to make Chuck Schumer the majority leader.

I served as Senate majority leader. Take it from me, Kansans don’t want New Yorker Chuck Schumer as majority leader.

Kansans, that’s not the future we want. We want our values represented in Washington. We want someone who worked to earn everything he’s got, values education, and values your health and safety.

Fortunately, we can do our part by electing Dr. Roger Marshall on Nov. 3. This race presents as clear of a contrast as any I’ve seen, and I’m proud to vote for Dr. Marshall. I hope you’ll join me.

Sen. Bob Dole