It seems that most of the people against President Trump now dislike his personality. It also appears that most of the people that like Trump like his policies. Our country was doing well under Trump, despite the Democrat onslaught, until the Chinese inflicted the virus onto the world stage.

Our country is starting to do well again, despite the Democrat party and the virus. The current state of violence and unrest in our nation now is being financed by hard core leftist in this country. Our history is being obliterated by the extreme left, mostly because they look very bad in it. Many Democrat candidates are trying to pretend to be moderates and are duping some liberal Republicans into backing them.

It is very likely if they make it to D.C. that the left wing of the party that controls the liberal swamp will bend their will. Please look beyond the rhetoric to their actions, pull back the vale and find the truth, that the Republican party is the best choice for this time.

Ralph Baumgartner, Topeka