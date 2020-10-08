Can you believe what is happening to the United States? The Democrats have destroyed every major city in our country. Now, who would want to go to New York for Christmas? Or San Francisco? Or Seattle? Or Chicago?

The Marxist organization Black Lives Matter and Antifa are funded by George Soros who is a globalist and hates America. Yet so many people are blind to this! It’s unbelievable that the media is campaigning against President Trump and that Chris Wallace condoned Biden being disrespectful to the president and calling him a clown and also a liar at the debate!

The media acts as if we don’t even have two parties — they are all for liberal democrats. "The people deserve their government." Will you be voting for Capitalism, or Communism this November?

Pat McKenzie, St. Marys