I am registered to vote in Kansas and I will vote. I am very upset about the tactics of Roger Marshall’s Senate campaign as he and his cohorts send out mailers and convey radio messages that criticize his opponent but share very little about him except for meaningless platitudes. He tells us nothing about his policy or legislative priorities.

Barbara Bollier, on the other hand, is explicit about her priorities. I will vote for Barbra Bollier.

Jack Fitzpatrick, Topeka