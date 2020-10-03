To those who feel mask requirements violate your rights, let me suggest you refuse to wear a mask. At the same time, you should refuse to wear a seat belt. If you have infant children or grandchildren you should refuse to provide a child-proof seat in your car.

If you ride a motorcycle, you should refuse to wear any type of eye protection and all of us should refuse to wear shoes or shirts in a restaurant. They cannot tell us what we must or cannot do.

If the mask is too much, why obey any of those other rules and restrictions? If you oppose the mask ruling, then you also need to oppose these others and stand up for your "rights" — otherwise you are a hypocrite.

JM Leas, Hays