To the editor:

Thank you to all the politicians in our community who are reaching out to help others during this pandemic. A shout out, especially, to Democratic candidate for House District 40 Joana Scholtz, who is running in the election on Nov. 3. Joana provides our community with hope.

Joana Scholtz’s campaign has hosted fun and wholesome family events in our community. From food banks to family photo sessions, Joana continues to inspire togetherness in the Leavenworth and Lansing communities. As a veteran and former educator, Joana listens intently and brainstorms ways to help others. Thanks, Joana.