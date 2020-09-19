The second most important issue in the USA today for seniors, is going completely unnoticed and misunderstood. There is a 180-degree difference between the current payroll tax deferment, and the proposed, payroll tax elimination. The deferment of this tax, which funds Social Security and Medicare, simply puts off the payment of the tax until April 15.

What is important to understand, is that President Trump's proposed permanent elimination of the payroll tax will bankrupt the Social Security trust fund by summer 2023.

1973, Watergate: I saw Republicans speaking in support of the President and Democrats condemning him. But ultimately, what I saw was a search for the truth of what had been done. The great question was "What did the president know and then did he know it?" When the truth surfaced, he had to go.

22 years later, we have allowed a dramatic erosion in our political system. That chasm between Republican and Democrat has shut down our processes as legislators demonize opponents and shun bipartisanism. Senators openly state that as jurors in an impeachment trial they don’t need to hear testimony or question witnesses? The Republicans pander to and enable a president who lies with impunity.

Individuals blindly follow. They don’t care about the truth. They say the pandemic is a hoax, and bully and insult vulnerable people who take precautions. This is the abyss we have dug for ourselves.

It’s time to face the truth, embrace integrity, and reject those who would hand us bigger and better shovels.

Marti Wright, Rossville