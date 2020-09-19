Elected and sometimes negligent congressional officials pay themselves more than $3,370 per week ($174,000-$194,000 annually) plus a variety of expense accounts, which seems like too much money considering.

We taxpayers should receive stimulus money $2,000 twice a month to spend in the economy, which would assist to insure job security and plenty of economic growth. Spending stimulus tax dollars towards home improvement, tires, food, mortgage or rent, books, school supplies, winter coats, shoes, utility bills, medical bills and such is smart use of tax dollars. After all tax dollars do belong to we the taxpayers.

Taxpayers are a credible investment for they will see that the tax dollars get back into the economy, which secures what jobs are left in addition to initiating new employment that could bring millions back to work. We taxpayers are not stupid. The stupid crowd could very well be our elected officials who persist in "bailing" wealthy corporations, which does little to kickstart an economy. Using COVID-19 money to bail out corporations should bring on an audit and investigation. Fat chance.

We the taxpayers are the kick start our economy responds to no question about it. What's with this questionable activity of always bailing out wealthy corporations?

Millions have lost their jobs and thousands of small business employers are going out of business due to the negligent response regarding COVID-19. Negligent is a nice term for their arrogant irresponsibility.

Richard Heckler, Lawrence