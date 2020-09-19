To help alleviate concerns and provide accurate information concerning the process of voting in the General Election of 2020, our local chapter has compiled a document with the latest information.

Realizing some of you reach out to constituents beyond Shawnee County, we have instructed what one should do to locate their county information as some of the facts will vary by county. We hope this is a document that you can share with your constituents in a timely manner.

Deadlines are quickly approaching, so please check your constituent communication calendar and use as will work for your group.

If you have questions, please contact Leslie Prentice or Mary Galligan at lwvvoterservices@gmail.com.

If you have a moment and will send us an email, please let us know how you were able to use this document.

Leslie Prentice and Mary Galligan, co-chairs of League of Women Voters of Topeka and Shawnee County