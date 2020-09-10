President Trump has betrayed the American people and the world for almost four years. The Republican Senate has known it all along and are at least as complicit in their criminal silence.

My father was a career Marine, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. He fought in WW II and Korea. He was awarded two Bronze stars. He was not a loser or a sucker. He was a courageous believer in the democracy that President Trump and his silent minority has brought to the edge of disintegration.

Even though Trump knew, since January, that COVID-19 was "deadly" and very dangerous, he failed to take actions to help in its eradication. Instead, he lied, sometimes daily, and now has the blood of over 200,000 (according to the New York Times) Americans on his hands.

He is an autocrat with only his own power and money to care about. He has told the world about some new nuclear weapons recently developed so starting a new nuclear arms race. And what does Putin and Russia have on him that he can't acknowledge the bounties Russia, through the Taliban, put on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan? Someone needs to remove the nuclear codes from this madman.

And President Trump, resign now.

Michael Poage, Wichita