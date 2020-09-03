Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Hays Daily News Facebook: Hays police now enforcing city's mask mandate with tickets

Donna Stejskal: I like shopping etc. in Hays. But now it will be after Oct.when they lift these ridiculous requirements.Once again we are trying to be controlled. If you want to wear a mask fine. I DO NOT.

Cassandra Scott: Good job Hays! I know it’s hard for people to put others before them and just wear the dang thing so an ordnance has to take place to make them.

Robert Wyatt: Not a good way get support for the men in blue. Especially during this time in America.

Scott Hagerty: Thanks for making my decision to quit spending money in Hays a sure thing.

Jan Pringle: How can a local meeting decide the science? The meeting itself didn’t prove anything.

Larry Dreiling: Thank you, Chief, for helping to keep all of Hays safe!

Chane T. Goff: What happens if you refuse to wear a mask as a protest? Are they then fining you for practicing your right to peaceably protest?

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Gov. Kelly address COVID-19 uptick, voting

Sandra Gutierrez Kirby: I’ll vote in person! I don’t care if I wear ten masks and bubble wrap... my vote is too important! Just like everyone else!! Find a way to vote! Please!!

Pj Graham: Sandra, me too. Our voting station rarely has more than one other person in it other than the workers anyway.

Brandi Palmer: It's not really about being lazy it's about not spreading coronavirus so we can flatten the curve again. Being responsible fulfilling your civic duty and keeping others safe God bless America

Travis McCauley: I still have to go to the store for food to survive, so I guess I can go vote in person.

Tanya Smith: How easy would it be to fill those with lake ballots? Or swap those boxes?

Hutchinson News Facebook: Kansas to disclose names, locations of COVID-19 clusters

Jennifer Nisly: What about HIPAA that paper we sign that says our records are kept PRIVATE!!!!!!!

Jared Shetler (Jennifer Nisly): it doesn’t mean names of individuals.

Luana Nisly: Setting themselves up for lawsuits...

Deloris Lofland: Lies all lies everywhere

Troy Holgerson: Someone needs to let her watch the news! CDC just said only 6% of the report deaths were Covid-19! Open the darn state already! Why are we as citizens allowing this!

Lonny Wright (Troy Holgerson): If you conservatives would quit lying and trying to infect others I and many would feel better. It's poop that you need to harm others and promote false information to feel better. But that's what liars do.

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: New PAC formed to stop teen candidate Aaron Coleman

Kelly Johnson: He’s not controversial. He’s a vile human being who has somehow achieved that status before even being able to drink legally.

Robert Tharp: 'controversial' is an understatement.

Heather Bruce: Well, if the incumbent had been as appealing as this underfunded demon, we wouldn’t be in this position. He actually went out, campaigned, has good points...And, if either party had ever made being a man who assaults women a deal breaker, we might not be here, either.