Stress is a normal part of everyday life. But when it is not managed, stress can cause and exacerbate a variety of mental health, as well as physical, symptoms. Schools will soon be resuming in some form presenting a massive challenge for parents, teachers and other school employees to ensure that children are safe and able to continue their education.

It can be easy to let the stress build. Left unchecked chronic stress can trigger anxiety, depression, irritability, fatigue and isolation. It can lead to distorted sleep patterns, physical health issues and a weakened immune system.

Focusing on healthy thoughts and healthy daily behaviors can help to minimize stress and help fortify mental health. Avoid ruminating or dwelling on negative thoughts. Find a distraction or utilize social supports. Maintaining social connections is integral to well-being. Make it a point to have social interactions even if it is through technology. Keep a routine that consists of enough sleep, physical activity, healthy eating and time spent outdoors.

Remember to check on others too. If you notice any of the warning signs in family, friends, or acquaintances, ask them directly how they are doing and listen non-judgmentally to the answer.

Call Valeo Behavioral Health Care at 785-233-1730 for a mental health assessment. If you are experiencing a mental health emergency, call the 24-hour Valeo crisis line 785-234-3300. Or visit Valeo’s Crisis Center at 400 S.W. Oakley Avenue. It is a walk-in emergency clinic.

Dr. Laura Sidlinger (director of medical services), Valeo Behavioral Health Care