We have a document in American history that states, in part "We the People …promote the general Welfare. …" We the people have given the government specific powers, one of which is to promote the general welfare.

Some examples: 1) You cannot legally drive a motorcycle without wearing eye protection.

2) You cannot legally walk into a restaurant without shoes.

3) You cannot legally drive if drunk.

4) You cannot legally re-wire your house (unless you are a licensed electrician).

5) The government now states you must wear a mask in public places.

Why? It helps protect you from contracting COVID-19 and reduces the risk of others being infected, if you have C-19.

Do you feel like you have given up your constitutional rights for any of these government requirements? I believe all of these were instituted to "promote the general welfare."

My point is you could say we have given up a lot of "rights" to promote the general welfare and almost no one complains about the first four examples I gave, but some do complain about the fifth.

And, when C-19 is over, the first four will remain in place and the last will be lifted. The U.S. government/states/counties/cities already has instituted many laws that restrict our actions (rights?), see above, to promote the general welfare, and I am thankful for most of them, and certainly the ones listed above.

Does our government do some dumb things? Certainly. But this is not one of them.

Bruce Fast, Salina