Is four years enough for an impeached president? President Donald Trump's cabinet backs him 100% regardless of his tweets, racial remarks, what he says or does. This includes his tariffs, executive orders, lies, thoughts, actions and his mistakes, which he never admits.

They put their jobs on the line and are 100% loyal to Trump, right or wrong. His self-appointed Cabinet consists of the secretaries of state, commerce, agriculture, defense, education, health, energy, homeland security, HUD, interior, labor, transportation, treasury and veterans affairs.

His administration also includes Mike Pence, Bill Barr, Gina Haspel, Andrew R. Wheeler, Russell Vought, John Ratcliffe, Jovita Carranza, Robert Lighthizer and Mark Meadows.

The November 2020 presidential election will be the most important election in the last 100 years and will determine the future of our younger Americans. Will you be a part of it?

If Trump loses re-election, his cabinet and administration will all lose their jobs — Peter Navarro, Stephen Miller, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kevin Hassett, Kellyanne Conway, Rudy Giuliani will also be history.

In January 2021, America could have a new president, a new beginning and Donald J. Trump and all the people will be replaced.

Jerry Reece, Topeka