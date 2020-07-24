Remember when we used to rail and condemn the "Communists" for arresting innocent citizens, violating their civil rights, using the KGB to apprehend peaceful unarmed activists.

Remember when the "Communists" used force on citizens, apprehending them and whisking them away without knowing where they were taking them, how we were outraged at how their people were being treated. They used the KGB to violate basic human rights and we expressed outrage when we heard that families did not know their member was arrested without cause.

We lamented the people were controlled by a dictator.

Sound familiar? Where is the outrage now when we have a branch of the military(?) doing this in Oregon? Where is the outrage when we witness members in uniform and gear that is not labeled, we cannot identify faces, unmarked vehicles whisking peaceful unarmed demonstrators away to where?

Where is the outrage when we witness the violation of civil rights, innocent people being apprehended without cause? These uniforms look like something out of a "Star Wars" movie. Where does this "stuff" come from?

Where is the outrage? Has anyone heard a comment from our Congressional delegation, Rep. Marshall, Sen. Moran or Sen. Roberts? AG Barr seems to be operating as a personal lawyer to the White House occupant instead of being faithful to his oath of office to protect the citizens of the United States.

Where is the outrage?

Christina Meyer, Salina