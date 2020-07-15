We drove over 500 miles from Minnesota to come to Lake Shawnee’s Spirit of 4th of July celebration, only to have it canceled two days before the 4th, are you kidding me? That’s like telling little Cindy Lou there is no Santa coming for Christmas on Christmas Eve.

We get the social distancing and face masks but we foolishly thought that at Lake Shawnee every family would be doing their own thing and keeping together with family.

We believe there is room at Lake Shawnee for everyone attending to keep socially distance.

As a city to keep on advertising that the Fireworks would go on etc., only to cancel two days before before leaves a sour taste in tourist mouths who have come especially for the fireworks and to picnic with family, at Lake Shawnee.

We’ll have to think twice about coming here for events in the future if they are to be canceled days before the event. Plus why would Sept. 11 be considered a possible date, when so many Americans lost their lives? Wouldn’t Labor Day weekend be a better choice since SO MANY PEOPLE have worked tirelessly and lost lives working through this pandemic as a Thank You to them?

Rosie Campos, West St. Paul, Minn.